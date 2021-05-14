Junior hockey: Kelowna Rockets closes the shortened season with victory over Victoria Royals – Okanagan

The Kelowna Rockets closed their shortened season on a high note on Wednesday, narrowly defeating the Victoria Royals 3-2.

The Rockets held the number of the Royals all season, winning all four meetings and scoring Victoria 20-5.

The win brought Kelowna’s record to 10-5-1-0, despite losing 17 days of hockey and eight games to positive COVID-19 testing in March.

“They’ve done a fantastic job, and credit goes to the players and the bats for literally closing their lives to accommodate these guys,” Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton told Global News.

Kelowna head coach Kris Mallette admits he was equally impressed with this year’s team performance.

“I knew we would be successful if our players could buy in, and I think they did it admirably,” said Mallette.

That buy-in allowed the Rockets to post a game win percentage of .656 – runner-up after BC Division champions Kamloops Blazers (18-4-0-0).

But perhaps the biggest surprise of all was Kelowna’s improved attack, with 58 goals in just 16 games.

Last season, the Rockets scored an average of 2.87 goals per game (181 goals in 63 games). This year’s average was 3.62.

















Missiles sneak past Cougars to fire a loose streak





Missiles sneak past Cougars to make a lost streak



“From a hockey perspective, we are very excited,” said Hamilton. “We had some young players that we didn’t know much about, so some really good things for us.”

One of those young players that Hamilton says is going to be exciting for the franchise and fans is rookie Andrew Cristall.

“When our fans see this man, they will understand that we have something very special in him,” said Hamilton of Cristall, who had 2 goals and 3 points in 14 games.

















Junior hockey: Rockets power play is brimming with scary loss to Cougars





Junior hockey: Rockets power play bustles in narrow loss to Cougars May 5, 2021



From the outset, however, Hamilton and Mallette insisted that the shortened season was an opportunity for players to audition for next season.

And now the team has to make some tough decisions when it comes to next season’s over-age players.

“We have two goalkeepers and two defenders and two forwards, all competing for three coveted places,” said Mallette.

One player that is hard to overlook is Mark Liwiski, who had a career year this season.

“He has scored 9 goals – that’s 9 goals in 16 games, and he’s a physical player every time,” said Mallette.

2:06

Kelowna Rockets continue royal dominance over Victoria with a 5-1 victory





Kelowna Rockets continued royal dominance over Victoria with a 5-1 victory on April 28, 2021



But it won’t just be older players fighting for a spot on the team in 2021-22

“There are probably four or five kids who weren’t there and will be on our team next year,” Hamilton admitted.

“There will be more than just a challenge for age spots.”

So when the players are ready to go home, the season’s post-mortem examination will begin, along with the schedule for next season.