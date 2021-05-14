New Hampshire Lottery Surpasses $ 500 Million in Total Sports Betting | Sport





CONCORD The New Hampshire Lottery has exceeded a total of more than $ 500 million in sports betting since the launch of sports betting in the state in partnership with DraftKings Inc. as of December 30, 2019. As of last month, more than 52,000 players have registered in New Hampshire and have made more than 12.5 million bets, bringing the total bets to more than $ 500 million. So far, sports bettors have already wagered more than $ 433 million in New Hampshire this fiscal year. I am proud that the system we designed has enabled the Granite State to become the premier sports betting destination in New England, said Governor Chris Sununu. Since its inception, players have wagered more than $ 434 million through the DraftKings online sportsbook and New Hampshires two retail sportsbook destinations have generated approximately $ 66 million in bets. DraftKings Sportsbook at The Brook will open in August 2020 and DraftKings Sportsbook in Manchester will open in September 2020. DraftKings is the exclusive digital sports betting provider in New Hampshire. We immediately knew that sports betting would be an incredible driver for the New Hampshire Lottery and we are proud to reach this milestone in such a short period of time, despite the fact that the sports world was essentially shut down last year, said Charlie McIntyre, Executive Director, New Hampshire Lottery. Our sports betting sales figures speak for themselves and it shows how perfect a suitable sports bet is for our market. We are extremely well positioned to continue to maximize sports betting as a major revenue generator for New Hampshire schools for years and years to come. The Mens College Basketball Tournament in 2021 was the top sports betting driver overall, generating $ 15.1 million in bets. The 2021 Super Bowl was the largest single-game sports betting event, with the game bringing in $ 7.1 million in bets. In the past year, the top five sports betting sites have been the NFL, NBA, college basketball, college football, and table tennis. Looking ahead, the New Hampshire Lottery expects the NBA and NHL playoffs to continue to generate consistent betting growth. The New Hampshire Lottery currently averages $ 10.1 million in sports betting per week this fiscal year. New Hampshire residents can download the DraftKings Sportsbook app to place bets through DraftKings, the exclusive digital operator in New Hampshire. Sports fans can place bets on the DraftKings Sportsbook app via iOS and Android or online at Sportsbook.DraftKings.com. For more information and to download the app, please visit: https://nhlottery.com/Sports/Mobile-Internet-Sports-Betting.







