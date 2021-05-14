Athletics vs. Red Sox – Match overview – May 13, 2021

BOSTON – Red Sox manager Alex Cora is looking for contributions from the rest of his lineup with Bostons’ biggest bats struggling to produce during a sudden scoring slump.

He got that and a whole lot more to finally slow down the red-hot athletics.

Xander Bogaerts and Bobby Dalbec each hit a homerun of two runs and Boston avoided a sweep on Thursday-evening with an 8-1 victory over Oakland.

The Red Sox sprang up as lefthanded Sean Manaea, hitting 10 hits and seven runs in the first three innings en route to a three-game slip. Boston ended that night with 13 hits.

It was good to see them put on and give (starter Garrett Richards) a margin for mistakes, “said Cora. ​​We were able to do a lot of things today.

Richards (3-2) took advantage of the early support and gave up no runs and five hits, striking out four batters over six innings. He has won three of his last four starts. Garrett Whitlock gave up a run in three innings to earn his first career save.

Richards gave pitching coach Dave Bush credit for getting him back on track this season after struggling through a flare-up of injury during multiple stops over the past five years.

We managed to sit down and figure out what will get me back into the attack zone and get my stuff playing in the zone, Richards said. We feel like I’m in a good place now. “

Bogaerts collected three basehits after hitting 1 for 12 in his previous four games.

Bostons’ offensive attack came after it only totaled three runs in the first two games of the series.

Manaea (3-2) took the loss after failing to get an out in the third inning and was drawn.

They were just aggressive early in the count, whether it was his fastball or not, A’s manager Bob Melvin said. He probably didn’t find (his places) as we’ve seen him locate here.

Michael Chavis opened the game by hitting a sharp line drive into shallow midfield. Ramn Laureano made a dive attempt to snare him, but he came out of his glove. Chavis took advantage of it and rushed to a double.

Alex Verdugo lined out, but JD Martinez singled to bring in Chavis to the middle. So Bogaerts the bases cleared, jumping on a first pitch, 91 mph sinker from Manaea and a hard shot down the left field line for his eighth homer of the season.

Dalbec increased the lead to 5-0 with his two-run explosion to immediately center the next inning.

I think we set the tone on both sides today, which is dangerous for a team, Chavis said.

TRAINERS ROOM

Athletics: Melvin said the team achieves nearly 85% vaccination rates for their Tier 1 staff. He estimated they were around 80%. … INF Chad Pinder, who has been on the injured list for 34 games with a left knee sprain, will likely rejoin the team on the three-game road trip in Minnesota, Melvin said

Red Sox: RHP Nick Pivetta was recovered from COVID-19 injured list on Thursday after experiencing side effects from his recent vaccination. He will start the Bostons series opener against the Angels.

HE IS GONE

Trailing 8-0, Oaklands Sean Murphy was in first place with two outs in the seventh when Mark Canha doubled off the rightfield fence. But Jonathan Araz took the relay throw from right fielder Hunter Renfroe and fired a strike at catcher Christian Vzquez, who tagged Murphy out at the plate.

NEXT ONE

Athletics: Righthanded Frankie Montas (4-2, 5.50 ERA) will make his eighth start when Oakland opens in Minnesota on Friday. He is 2-0 with a 3.97 ERA in two starts this month, after being 2-2 in April with a 6.20 ERA in five starts.

Red Sox: Pivetta (5-0, 3.19) last started on May 9 in Baltimore, limiting the Orioles to two runs over six innings in the Red Sox’s 4-3 win. He has played at least five innings this season in six of his seven starts.

——