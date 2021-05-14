Lankan experts highlight Saudi Arabia’s potential to build its own cricket team

DUBAI: When Al-Jazira announced the signing of UAE’s most high-profile player, Omar Abdulrahman, in August 2019, all the talks within the Arabian Gulf League fanbases were about the capital turning its way to glory.

After all, Al-Jazira revealed a player who had been crowned the best in Asia just three years earlier and was linked to European moves summer after summer. Next to him was another great signature, albeit less ostentatious; fellow UAE international midfielder Amer Abdulrahman.

The two would join a star-studded squad that would include all-time top scorer Ali Mabkhout, Brazilian winger Kenno and South African international midfielder Thulani Serero.

The arrival of big names has been a common sight at a club that has been home to George Weah, Phillip Cocu, Mirko Vucinic and Ricardo Oliveira for the past 20 years.

Twenty-one months, a global pandemic and a canceled season later, the title did indeed arrive at the Mohammed bin Zayed stadium, but the path to Al-Jaziras glory couldn’t have been any different from the expectations of two years earlier.

To begin with, both Abdulrahmans have left the club. After failing to settle in Al-Jazira, Amer went to Bani Yas, where he rediscovered his best form and became a key figure in a squad that pushed his former employers to the last day of a two-tier title race. Omar fared slightly better at Al-Jazira, but a succession of injuries led to his contract termination and he joined Shabab Al-Ahli, where he has yet to appear in four months.

On the title-deciding night, it was another Omar who stole the headlines with a brace against Khorfakkan. The difference between the two Omars epitomized the change of course of the past 24 months, which culminated in a third league title for the Pride of Abu Dhabi. Omar Traore was scouted and recruited from Stade Malien at the age of 18. The little-known prospect from West Africa was registered under the resident players category, allowing Emirates clubs to register foreign players under the age of 20 outside the standard four-player quota applicable in domestic leagues.

Traores Man of the Match’s achievements were only part of a bigger picture, as Al-Jazira reaped the benefits of a strategy shifting focus to youth and intelligent recruitment. Of the 11 players who started against Khorfakkan on Tuesday, four were under the age of 23. In fact, Al-Jazira was able to win the league with the youngest team average age in the entire league at just 25.2, including nine players under the age of 23. in their squad.

Champions in 2010-11 and 2016-17, this latest Arab Gulf League success will feel special to many Al-Jazira believers, with six graduates from the academy at its core. Defenders Mohammed Al-Attas and Khalifa Al-Hammadi have been playing side by side since the age of 11 and both made their debut as 17-year-olds. The pair became inseparable, making their international calls and establishing themselves as mainstays for club and country before turning 24.

Then there is Abdullah Ramadan. Born in the UAE of Egyptian parents, the mercurial midfielder has excelled at every level. After receiving citizenship, he was called up to the national team and excelled for the UAE in the 2020 AFC U23 Championship as the young whites reached the quarter-finals. That January in Thailand, it was a fellow product of the Al-Jazira Academy who walked away with the Golden Shoe; Zayed Al-Ameri has been hailed as the heir to Mabkhout’s throne as the club’s future goalscorer.

This change of course and subsequent success at Al-Jazira was no accident. Sporting director Mads Davidsen was recruited from Chinese side Shanghai SIPG last year. Earlier this season, he outlined the club’s vision.

We have described our playing style as a club that will never change. Even if the coach changes, the playing style, the football philosophy will never change. That’s the core of our strategy, the Dane said.

A club-defined playing style, club-defined methodology, club-defined recruiting strategy. We look at recruitment differently. We first look internally where most people look externally. Every time you buy a player, it slows down someone’s development.

With a clearly defined style of play, Dutch tactician Marcel Keizer was brought back for a second spell at the club after winning a domestic double with Sporting Lisbon. The 52-year-old built on a legacy of Dutch success at the club, becoming the second Dutchman to win the league title at Al-Jazira after Ten Cate in 2016-17.

Margins may have been good at the end, with Al-Jazira finishing the season just three points ahead of their closest pursuers Bani Yas. But by proving that their sustainable philosophy of success can deliver results, the Pride of Abu Dhabi has shown other clubs the way forward in a region where short-term thinking and spending on star names is often seen as the only sure path to success.