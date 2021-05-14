Alexander-Arnold reminds us why we love football in the midst of outdoor drama | Eredivisie

There was an assault bus in Liverpool. That was the one who ended up having his tires cut by Manchester United fans on a side street near Old Trafford.

The real Liverpool bus, unmarked and unannounced, snuck around the back entrance to avoid the hundreds of protesters out front.

United also operated a few dummy buses to shuttle between the hotel and the stadium. The players traveled in their own car and arrived six hours in advance. Riot cars and police horses thronged at the stop to keep the crowds at bay. Two arrests were made. Remember me. Why did we do all this again?

This is perhaps the predominant theme of the past eight months of bully football: the vague feeling that somewhere in the midst of the countless twists and unsatisfactory compromises, the endless what and where and when, the why. Decoy buses. A kick-off on Thursday 8:15 p.m. to accommodate a game was postponed because fans called it quits. Is this weird? Is this normal? What are we all doing here? Of course, most of these uncertainties remain. But somehow, between the six goals and the lawless entertainment, a certain logic also emerged.

Liverpool are back in the first four races. United staggered towards the end of the season as a team that has played 58 games on smoke. Harry Maguire is more important than we realized. And after the toughest season of his career, Trent Alexander-Arnold has fought his way through the storm.

Tired legs, tired mind, tired bodies, tired conscience: these were the motives of the Liverpool pandemic, a jumble of barely legible subplots that seem less logical the more you look at them. And despite all the turbulence and rancor off the field, Liverpool has looked painfully tame: engulfed in a deluge of backsteps and hopeless crosses, a team trying all the same things in the increasingly hopeless hope that it will somehow click.

For most of the first half hour, this game seemed to follow a similar pattern. United scored, Bruno Fernandes provided the small invention that the game desperately needed. Liverpool chugged and chugged and passed and passed. They got a penalty scraped by the VAR. It felt like one of those nights. But from a scruffy situation, Diogo Jota led the ball past Dean Henderson with an instinctive chopping motion. It was a foothold, if nothing else.

Few players have embodied Liverpool’s trials so faithfully this season as Alexander-Arnold. One minute you are a virtual stranger; the next you are one of the most popular soccer players in the world and the player of perhaps the most famous corner in history; next time you’ve lost your place in England and everyone basically agrees you can’t defend. This is a well-known boom-and-bust cycle, one that has claimed many a talented 22-year-old in the past. But somehow something seems to have hit him in recent weeks: a determination and resilience that we might have expected to see, but not necessarily so quickly.

And so the rest was lurking, Alexander-Arnold was about a free kick from the right. There was a little strut as he approached the ball, the little click of the ankle that generates just that little bit of extra overspin. You didn’t have to be a seasoned Alexander-Arnold spectator to realize that this was a player who felt comfortable in his game again. Firminos’ header was brilliant, and in retrospect, that may have been the moment when Liverpool found their goal. Oh, wait a minute. Yes. This was how it was supposed to work. For 90 minutes plus change, Old Trafford was AlexanderArnolds’ playground.

There was a second assist for Firmino. An outrageous step to send Paul Pogba for an ice cream. An incredible pass over the top to Sadio Man. A few rakish hit the target itself. Five key passes. And as Gareth Southgate watches from the stands, a reminder that when he hums, he’s not just raising his own game; he also elevates everyone else.

So much of the criticism Alexander-Arnold has received this season has been measured by the standards he has set himself. Let’s think for a moment what kind of exciting high-wire act he has created for himself: playmaker, motocrosser, player who puts the rules at risk, last-ditch defender, inexhaustible engine. This is a role that only a handful of players on the planet can play, even down to a competent level. Meanwhile, in supposedly one of his worst seasons, he continues to top the Liverpool standings for opportunities, interceptions, tackles and forward passes.

And as an unbridled second half unfolded, there was something else: a sense of unbridled taste that seemed to create its own clarity around it. Marcus Rashford is clearly galloping. Mo Salah emphatically scored fourth.

Jrgen Klopp goes bananas on the sidelines. Scott McTominay chased the game with dementia like a man who had accidentally stepped into the decoy bus. And at the heart of it all, Alexander-Arnold: playing like a man who had rediscovered football. It was good. It was fun. And you realized, maybe this was the point of everything.