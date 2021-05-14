Tony Kuse takes over as Hannibal |’s boys tennis coach Sport

HANNIBAL Tony Kuse has prioritized teaching tennis and building relationships with students while taking over as the Hannibal boys tennis head coach.
Kuse was formally introduced as the boys tennis head coach of Pirates during a press conference at the Korf Gymnasium on Wednesday.
Coach (Kuse) helped out a bit with the tennis program this spring, and we’re looking for good things, said Hannibal activity director Clint Graham. He’s already learned the boys’ names, so he’s ahead of the game.
Kuse takes over from Jay Johnson, who served as Hannibals’ head coach for a year.
During the press conference on Wednesday, Kuse praised his predecessor for Hannibals’ growing tennis program.
It’s really hard to get kids involved in a program that doesn’t exist at the high school level, Kuse said. Get really involved in the community and keep building and just taking it to that next level of Pirate pride to give kids something to be excited about (is my goal.)
Kuse hopes his players will continue their passion for tennis beyond high school.
Priority one is just to continue building relationships with children, Kuse said. Interesting them in the program and just letting them learn a sport that they can take with them after high school. Just help to be successful not only on the tennis court, but in the classroom as well.
Hannibal will return five players with significant varsity experience next season, with Gabe Foster, AJ Herrin, Macen Mitchell, Victor Taganeca and Karson Westhoff all returning.
The Pirates advanced to the second round of the district game last season, facing Wentzville Liberty.
For much of the past season, Kuse Johnson assisted and helped with the team.
I have to see them play in a tournament, Kuse said. I actually had to coach and help (the players) during the conference meeting, get to know their names and ride the bus with them. Just talk to them about what they want to do after school and what life is like here at school.
Next season, Kuses will be the first season as head coach of tennis.
Tennis has always been a part of my life, Kuse said. I am very passionate about the sport. I like to see people play and compete. Like any other sport, it teaches kids a basics of time management.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit