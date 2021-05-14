Sports
Top-shots all the rage in the NHL
The puck sat on Leon Draisaitl’s stick for perhaps a tenth of a second before the reigning NHL MVP fired it in the net from an absurd angle between the goaltender’s unsuspecting glove and the post. The dreaded goal on the short side.
Sometimes you think there is a better piece to make, said Draisaitl. I’m lucky to have made that decision that it went in.
Luck has nothing to do with it. Beating an NHL Goalkeeper is an evolving cat and mouse game with shooters, which are more precise than ever in picking their spots and have the best sticks ever designed.
The result in today’s hockey is that players light the lamp with bad shots over the shoulders of goalkeepers, who focus almost exclusively on the butterfly style of getting on their knees to stop the puck, opening holes high in the glove and stick sides. Despite all the league’s efforts to increase attack, goalkeepers have adjusted to the point where the score is at the lowest level in four seasons.
Goalies evolve, said Olaf Kolzig, who won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalkeeper in 2000. They try to take things away and they keep adding things to the players, these compound sticks, the unlimited turns and the goalkeepers, on their own. name. , just keep finding a way to get the job done.
The Associated Press interviewed 14 retired goalkeepers with at least 100 games of NHL experience, ranging from 1965-2020, on the evolution of the position and how equipment for goalkeepers and skaters, video, specialized coaching and analysis changed the way goals are scored .
A consensus? Watch a game now and the puck will most likely be shot in the top corner.
That’s been going on for far too long, said Kelly Hrudey, who played 762 games from 1983-88 before becoming an analyst for Sportsnet in Canada. Goals are being scored high on the short side now that it’s almost an epidemic. In my opinion, they give away goals for free.
High short side is how Draisaitl defeated Ottawa goalkeeper Marcus Hogberg with that shot from just above the goal line earlier this season. According to HockeyViz Analytics, in that particular situation, that shot had a less than 5% chance of being a goal.
In contrast, a pulse between the faceoff circles has about a 20% chance of going in, and keepers of old can see exactly where the puck is going now.
Guys shooting high glove or low blocker is almost automatic for them, said Martin Biron, who played 531 games between 1995 and 2013. They enter the slot, they don’t have time to think, they shoot at it, they go high glove. Boom, they shoot at it and they go low blocker.
If keepers know that, why does the puck keep going in? It’s a matter of technology. Almost every child who grows up playing the position learns the butterfly; getting up to make rescues just doesn’t happen.
We got up so we’d be hit low, said Ron Hextall, Pittsburgh general manager, who played 701 games from 1986-99. They are more beat up from above due to the fact that they clearly go down.
Until now, that data was only kept team-by-team internally, though the NHL through a deal with Amazon Web Services plans to reveal shot and save analysis when the playoffs begin this weekend. That information will be able to show the success or lack thereof of any goalkeeper by saving stick, blocker, glove or pad.
The butterfly style has revolutionized goalkeeping, with advancements in equipment lending a helping hand. Five-hole goals, which go between the legs of a goalkeeper, are rarer now than in decades past.
My first maybe 10 years, when (the goalkeeper) didn’t have his stick on the ice and it was a shot through his legs, the puck went in, said Martin Brodeur, the leader in career games played, wins and shutouts and a three-time Stanley Cup Champion. I’ve never thought twice, it will hit something. (Now) that stick really doesn’t matter whether it’s on the ice or not, because the pad always molds perfectly to the ice and it closes everything off.
Of course not everything is sealed. Torontos Auston Matthews surpassed 40 goals in a 56-game season in which 684 different players have scored at least once.
All at the same time, keepers like Tampa Bays Andrei Vasilevskiy, Vegas Marc-Andre Fleury and New York Islanders Semyon Varlamov set up storage percentages of .925 or higher. As two-time playoffs MVP and Hall of Fame goalkeeper Bernie Parent said, there’s a lot of talent out there.
Size too. Jim Rutherford knows he could never have played his 468 games in the 70s and 80s at four feet. As general manager, Rutherford drafted six-foot goalkeeper Frederik Andersen, who is just one of the many giants in the net.
Brian Boucher, now an NBC Sports analyst, was part of that generation of growing goalkeepers at six feet when he made his NHL debut in 1999 and understands why the butterfly has become the overpowering style with so many bigger goalkeepers.
You cover a lot more ice off your knees when you’re six feet than when you’re standing up, said Boucher, who played 371 games before retiring in 2013.
Tom Barrasso isn’t a fan of wasting energy, but once got questions about shots hitting the post behind him and joked, what do you want me to do, stop those who go wide too? No, it’s hard enough for goalkeepers to avoid being beaten by the pucks on the net these days.
The game is so much faster, the quality of the shot is much better, and the players’ stakes in defense are very different from when we were playing, so I think their job is a lot more difficult than us, Brodeur said. It’s much more demanding than it used to be.
AP hockey writer Larry Lage contributed.
Follow AP hockey writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
