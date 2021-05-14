Avalanche plays against Blues in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Colorado Avalanche will play against St. Louis Blues in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Colorado (39-13-4) won the Honda West Division and will have home ice advantage against fourth place St. Louis (27-20-9) in the best-of-7 series.

Game 1 is on Monday in Colorado.

“When we skate and we’re physical, I think we give them a lot of trouble,” said St. Louis Captain Ryan O’Reilly said. “Whether that’s front technique or defense. When we play our tough game and commit to it and put pucks in there and not feed their rush, we make it difficult for them and find ways to beat them. That’s what we have to do. That should be our focus. We know they have a lot of talent there. They work hard, but for us it’s an exciting challenge. We’re going to have some fun and we’re going to beat them. “

The Avalanche was 5-3-0 against the Blues in the regular season, with every win according to the rules.

Come on Nathan MacKinnon led the Avalanche with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) against the Blues. Defender Cale Makar finished second with 10 points (two goals, eight assists), and forwards Andre Burakovsky (four goals, five assists) and Gabriel Landeskog (three goals, six assists) each scored nine points. Philipp Grubauer was 2-1-0 with an average of 1.68 against goals, a save percentage of 0.938 and a shutout against St. Louis. Devan Dubnyk was 2-1-0 with a 3.04 GAA and .900 storage percentage, and Jonas Johansson was 1-1-0 with a 3.00 GAA and a .872 markup percentage.

O’Reilly (four goals, three assists) and forward David Perron (two goals, five assists) each scored seven points against the Avalanche to lead the Blues. Come on Mike Hoffman scored six points (four goals, two assists). Jordan Binnington was 3-4-0 with a 2.89 GAA and .909 savings rate against Colorado, and Ville Husso was 0-1-0 with a 4.53 GAA and 0.875 serve percentage in two games (one start).

“At the end of the day, we knew we had the team on paper to put this thing together and get into the playoffs and that’s what we did,” said St. Louis. Brayden Schenn said. “We play, as it looks, a good, solid Colorado team and of course we’re up for the challenge. We come in as underdogs and we like that.”

Rantanen led the Avalanche with 66 points (30 goals, 36 assists). MacKinnon scored 65 points (20 goals, 45 assists) and Landeskog finished third with 52 points (20 goals, 32 assists).

Grubauer was 30-9-1 with a 1.95 GAA, a .922 save percentage and six shutouts. Jonas Johansson was 5-1-1 with a 2.06 GAA, a .913 save percentage and one shutout since being acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabers on March 21, and Devan Dubnyk was 3-2-0 with a 3.26 GAA and. 886 percentage savings since they were acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on April 10. Hunter scale was 1-1-2 with a 4.16 GAA and a .838 serve, but stopped playing after March 16.

The Blues were led by Perron (58 points; 19 goals, 39 assists) and O’Reilly (54 points; 24 goals, 30 assists). Schenn (36 points, 16 goals, 20 assists), Mike Hoffman (36 points, 17 goals, 19 assists) and Jordan Kyrou (35 points; 14 goals, 21 assists) were the other forwards who scored more than 30.

Binnington was 18-14-8 with a 2.65 GAA and .910 save percentage in 42 games (41 starts), and Husso was 9-6-1 with a 3.21 GAA and .893 save percentage in 17 games ( 15 starts).

“We played well with them sometimes this year, and other times they put it in the back of us quite easily just when we’re not doing the right things,” said St. Perron. “There will be a lot more intensity, there will be a lot more detail that is needed to be successful. We know what kind of firepower they have there. Also they are being disciplined. ., but we also know how well they are on their side and we will have to be very sharp. “

This is the second time the Avalanche and Blues have met in the playoffs. Colorado defeated St. Louis in five games in the best-of-7 Western Conference Final in 2001.

The Avalanche, who qualified for the playoffs for four seasons in a row, lost to the Dallas Stars in seven games in the Western Conference Second Round last season.

St. Louis, which qualified for a third season in a row, lost to the Vancouver Canucks in six games in the best-of-7 Western Conference First Round last season. The Blues won the Stanley Cup in 2019.

“We’re going through some big battles here to continue to have success, and there probably aren’t many people around the world who give us a big chance, but we know what kind of team we have here,” said Perron. . “We’ve had success before.”

The Avalanche had the best record in the NHL to win the Presidents’ Trophy for the third time. They did so in 2000-01, when they defeated the New Jersey Devils in seven games to win the Stanley Cup, and in 1996-97, when they lost to the Detroit Red Wings in the Western Conference Final in six games.

The winner of the series plays the winner of the series between the Vegas Golden Knights (# 2) and Minnesota Wild (# 3) in the second round.

“These games have been so intense and so competitive all season,” said O’Reilly. ‘But it is fun. It will be an intense fight. I’d like to beat them. ‘