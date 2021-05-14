Gonzalez is stepping down as football coach from Alvarez – Monterey Herald

SALINAS – Citing family as the only goal in a close decision, Anthony Gonzalez has resigned as Alvarez’s football coach after three seasons.

The 35-year-old is a graduate of Alvarez and has taken a teaching job at Clayton Valley in Walnut Creek, where he will serve as a defensive assistant soccer coach.

Two years ago, Clayton Valley won a CIF division football title. It is set in the same conference as Del La Salle in the North Coast Section.

I’m not going to lie to you, the overriding factor was the attitude and violence in Salinas, Gonzalez said. My wife is not used to not being able to go out for a walk at night. I don’t blame her.

Starting a family has become Gonzalez’s priority. His wife’s parents live just a few miles from where he bought a house in Walnut Creek.

It’s been brewing for a few years, Gonzalez said. Ultimately I had to figure out where we would end up. My wife wanted to return to the area where she grew up.

After spending a decade as a coach at Alvarez, sandwiched between a stop at Palma, Gonzalez took over an Eagles program that needed an attitude adjustment.

The Eagles weaved their way through a 2-8 first season and showed tremendous growth in 2019 by going 5-5 in the Gabilan Division. It turned 2-1 in a shortened pandemic spring last season.

I’m happy with the direction we’ve taken the program, Gonzalez said. But it has not been done. I wish I had one or two more years. Weren’t ready. I hope I left the program in better shape than I found it.

After waiting eight years to become a head coach, it was difficult to leave the post for Gonzalez, who scored a touchdown in 2003 when Alvarez defeated Salinas in a soccer game.

I told our athletic director that if it were up to me, I would stay until I retired or until you fired me, Gonzalez said. There is never a good time to leave.

Gonzalez called this last year one of the more rewarding years he had as a football coach, not sure what each day would mean when maneuvering through a pandemic.

I had a great staff and a great group of kids, Gonzalez said. I recently told someone that this was the first year in which we were 100 percent present. Kids were so excited and hungry to exercise.

With about 10 weeks to the start of the football season, Alvarez can’t wait too long to fill the position, especially now that the weight room is likely to open during the summer. In addition to the vacancy in Alvarez, Gonzales is also looking for a football coach.

I believe a few of my assistants are expected to throw their hats in the ring, Gonzalez said. I hope who ever uses it keeps the Wing-T alive. If you look back at the program, the system works for the children we have.

While building a family will change his life, Gonzalez has a desire to become a head coach again at some point in his career.

I’m not trying to be, Gonzalez said. Being a head coach is one of the most fun and stressful things I’ve done in my life. It is so much fun to watch these children grow up.