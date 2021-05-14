Sports
Gonzalez is stepping down as football coach from Alvarez – Monterey Herald
SALINAS – Citing family as the only goal in a close decision, Anthony Gonzalez has resigned as Alvarez’s football coach after three seasons.
The 35-year-old is a graduate of Alvarez and has taken a teaching job at Clayton Valley in Walnut Creek, where he will serve as a defensive assistant soccer coach.
Two years ago, Clayton Valley won a CIF division football title. It is set in the same conference as Del La Salle in the North Coast Section.
I’m not going to lie to you, the overriding factor was the attitude and violence in Salinas, Gonzalez said. My wife is not used to not being able to go out for a walk at night. I don’t blame her.
Starting a family has become Gonzalez’s priority. His wife’s parents live just a few miles from where he bought a house in Walnut Creek.
It’s been brewing for a few years, Gonzalez said. Ultimately I had to figure out where we would end up. My wife wanted to return to the area where she grew up.
After spending a decade as a coach at Alvarez, sandwiched between a stop at Palma, Gonzalez took over an Eagles program that needed an attitude adjustment.
The Eagles weaved their way through a 2-8 first season and showed tremendous growth in 2019 by going 5-5 in the Gabilan Division. It turned 2-1 in a shortened pandemic spring last season.
I’m happy with the direction we’ve taken the program, Gonzalez said. But it has not been done. I wish I had one or two more years. Weren’t ready. I hope I left the program in better shape than I found it.
After waiting eight years to become a head coach, it was difficult to leave the post for Gonzalez, who scored a touchdown in 2003 when Alvarez defeated Salinas in a soccer game.
I told our athletic director that if it were up to me, I would stay until I retired or until you fired me, Gonzalez said. There is never a good time to leave.
Gonzalez called this last year one of the more rewarding years he had as a football coach, not sure what each day would mean when maneuvering through a pandemic.
I had a great staff and a great group of kids, Gonzalez said. I recently told someone that this was the first year in which we were 100 percent present. Kids were so excited and hungry to exercise.
With about 10 weeks to the start of the football season, Alvarez can’t wait too long to fill the position, especially now that the weight room is likely to open during the summer. In addition to the vacancy in Alvarez, Gonzales is also looking for a football coach.
I believe a few of my assistants are expected to throw their hats in the ring, Gonzalez said. I hope who ever uses it keeps the Wing-T alive. If you look back at the program, the system works for the children we have.
While building a family will change his life, Gonzalez has a desire to become a head coach again at some point in his career.
I’m not trying to be, Gonzalez said. Being a head coach is one of the most fun and stressful things I’ve done in my life. It is so much fun to watch these children grow up.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]