Four down, five (?) To go

So just half the years.

Margies was number four on the CT calendar. It was a great event with both a tragic and anti-climactic ending. Tragic for the Macaulay family, and by extension for most of those in attendance, whose spirits were clearly broken by the sudden loss of the family. Anti-climactic, due to injuries and competitive mistakes by some of the great male surfers in the draw, who were thus absent, or in the case of Jack Robinsons, surfing Box 400 meters away in front of other cameras completely.

In any case, Filipe and Tatiana broke up. Totally deserving winners. More power to them.

There are five more events: Rottnest, Ranch, Mexico, Rio, Teahupoo. Who would bet that at least one of these will be struck down by Covid-19’s latest crazy twitching? Not me. This year, which seemed so uncertain three months ago, is already halfway through. Then let’s imagine the hard but probable Truth now facing the selection as it moves on to the one wave they’ve never surfed.

Anyone outside of the top 10 is pretty much cooked as far as the last five go. The current top five cutoff is 19185 (Jordy Smith) and 19965 (Tyler Wright). The actual end-of-season close, based on the past few years with a mid-point similarity structure, is likely to be around 32,000.

In real terms, this means everyone will struggle with less than 16,000 points from now on, but let’s give 14,000 a Hail Mary. They must make at least two finals, but it is possible. Barely.

Really, if you don’t have a 14k plus right now, you’re not making it, and you know it.

How will this mess with the motif? It is impossible to say. There is nothing you can do about it. The tours have never been in this position. Even the participants will not know until they have a year behind them and figured out how it works, both inside and outside their heads.

Maybe if you know you can’t make it to five, you go wild, take risks, go broke, win heats you may have lost. Perhaps, if you’re confident you hit the five, you could try and save your body from the crazy airs that must be part of winning at Lowers.

Perhaps we will see some of those motifs begin to affect Rottnest.

The grid collapses on its own. Well, the men anyway. There are more injuries and no-shows and not quite there than in any other year of the WSL government. This means a total of seven wild cards in the combined draw at Rottnest, five of which are guys. That’s more than 10% of the field! They need to hire Taj Burrow and Stu Kennedy as backup.

The WSL hopes we will see all of this as a plus to the event, in the PR’s actual words. Unfortunately, this is not how wildcards work. Wildcards lack competition practice, heat timing, and a sense of what the panels are really aiming for. They have fun, get a little stress under their belt, and walk away with some prize money (US $ 8,000 in this leaner than usual year). Inevitably, they’ll open the draw for the big guns that stay in play.

What was that old saw about the land of the blind? In the land of the wounded, the uninjured is king. In this case, Rottnest represents a golden opportunity for the surfers strolling around those top five, especially in the men’s draw, to gain some ground on the leaders. If they don’t, that brilliant Brazilian trio will dance into the distance.

The women find out. Before Margaret River, the shape was difficult to figure out. Now it seems a lot clearer. They might as well give Carissa Moore a hall pass for that showdown with Lowers, as she’ll get there even if she doesn’t make it to another quarter-final this year, and frankly, who thinks that’s going to happen.

Several other surfers seemed to solidify their place in the game, whether that spot is in or near that top five, or lower and slightly outside. Steph Gilmore didn’t win, but she got a result. Caroline Marks didn’t win either, but she already has one. Isabella Nichols looks like she belongs, which isn’t the case for every rookie. Tatiana was really special, she surfs above herself, and her performance was the best argument for Main Break over the Box that day.

Speaking of which, there was some buzz around that decision that a big opportunity was missed by not taking the last day across the channel, and a not quite expressed implication that this was due to the women. In fact, it was because, for the most part, Box wasn’t that great. From our husband Tom Pearsall, who spent all morning shooting Box, it wasn’t a big panting Box like the last time they ran there. We were in the channel and thought it would have been quite entertaining. But it was really on and off, there were ten minute periods when nothing came through. It was inconsistent to the point of boredom.

And if you’re organizing the last day of a major professional surf competition, you have to weigh that up. You can’t leave the finalists in inconsistent drinkers when there is good surf 400 meters away.

For me, the real test of their consistency or otherwise lies ahead, not with Rotto but in Mexico, and especially with Teahupoo. There is nothing across the channel from Teahupoo.

The Olympics! Maybe you are in the Olympics! Maybe you are not. Maybe you don’t care!

But let’s go there anyway. Currently, Olympic surfing is scheduled for July 25, August 1, sharing a time slot that includes street skating, table tennis, real tennis, shooting, fencing, judo and dressage. Oh and swim. Head-on collision with swimming.

But before that, there’s El Salvador: the site of the World Surfing Games, the International Surfing Associations’ latest pre-Olympic qualifying event.

This thing is rushing towards us. It is scheduled to start on May 29, three days after the Rottos waiting period ends. And rumor has it that all the WSL superstars currently on their national teams will have to go to El Salvador to compete or they risk being booted off the teams.

Well, do they? No actually not.

Here’s section 5 of the factual criteria:

a. The surfer must make themselves available to their respective national team to participate in the ISA World Surfing Games 2019 and 2021; and

b. The surfer must accept his or her NF’s nomination to participate, and must actually participate one or all of the above ISA World Surfing Games.

Some of my impudence.

So if you surfed in the 2019 Games, you are covered.

Only one surfer from a national team has not surfed during the 2019 Games. That’s JJF. But he is also covered. Here’s paragraph 6! (Sorry boring. But facts etc.)

If the surfer has not met the minimum entry requirements, a review panel designated by the ISA Executive Committee (the panel) may, in its sole discretion, decide that a surfer who meets all other eligibility criteria is eligible for nomination for and participation in the Olympic surfing event. . The panel may consider special circumstances, including, but not limited to, that a Surfers injury or illness prevented the Surfer from participating in full or in full, evidencing the injury or illness through authorized medical files, in which the period is clearly indicated. absence of competitive surfing events.

So yes. The Panel can still let you in.

By the way, the WSL charter flight from Australia departs on June 5th.

In any case, enjoy this next event. Because after that comes the most difficult event on tour: the Ranch. That’s the Jeep Surf Ranch Pro. Lockdown in Lemoore! I bet the pros are just sleepless in anticipation.

WSL CT REMAINING EVENTS

May 16-26 Rip Curl Rottnest Search presented by Corona

June 18-20 Jeep Surf Ranch Pro

July 5-15 Corona Open Mexico presented by Quiksilver

Aug 11-16 Oi Rio Pro presented by Corona

August 22 – September 1 Outerknown Tahiti Pro

September 8-17 RIP CURL WSL FINALS, lower trestles