Bulls’ Coby White finds support as a point guard at the right time

Let’s give that player a name.

Player 1 is 21 years old, in his sophomore season and has averaged 15.2 points, 4.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 turnover in 31.2 minutes per game. He shoots 41.9 percent overall, 36 percent on 3-point range and 90.6 percent on 2.1 free throw attempts per game.

Player 2 is 23 years old, in his fourth season and has averaged 14.6 points, 5.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 sales in 31.8 minutes per game. He shoots 41.4 percent overall, 37.8 percent from 3 point range and 78.1 percent on 1.2 free throw attempts per game.

Player 1 is Coby White.

Player 2 is Lonzo Ball.

Figures, of course, do not tell the whole story. Ball is more of a pass-first point guard whose defense is generally considered better than Whites for reasons beyond the 1.5 to 0.6 mean discrepancy.

But the point is, whites have been counting dwarf balls from his second season with the Lakers. And they compare favorably with this season for Ball, who wants to get paid this summer as a limited free agent. White, meanwhile, remains on his rookie contract.

All this is not to say that the Bulls shouldn’t stop their hunt for a true point guard. Heck, Artras Karniovas tried to trade for Ball on deadline. It is more to say that giving up White or writing him off at this age and stage, regardless of position or role, would be shortsighted.

And how Karniovas addresses that position that this will be fascinating off-season, especially as the Bulls have to make a choice when it comes to free agency. The Bulls may get aggressive this summer, but choosing that path would come at a cost – forgoing the cap on Lauri Markkanen and Daniel Theis and forgoing one, if not both, of Thad Young and Tom Satoransk.

Or they can work to keep some of those players and use the margins using exceptions and maybe short-term deals for a potentially significant windfall in terms of 2022 cap space.

It doesn’t matter which path the management takes or in any way Karniovas turns to point guard, White plays himself in to be a big part of the future.

His double doubles of 17 points and 10 assists (plus five rebounds) in Thursday’s 114-102 win over the Raptors is final proof. It was White’s first double-digit assist game since January 10 and first points-assists double doubles since December 31.

I really enjoyed the way he matured and grown, said coach Billy Donovan.

White, who lost his runway job Satoranskfor 15 games it clearly plays better in this second starting period. Donovan has consistently theorized that playing on the strong side was in line with Nikola Widowhas benefited both players. With the Bulls emphasizing post-ups for Widow, the pace has also slowed.

White did not want to ask which starting group he would be a better fit between the one he played with earlier this season and the current line-up. But he agreed that he is playing better now.

I just feel like I’ve gotten better throughout the season and matured a lot, he said. It is clear that I have played a lot better this period. But I still had a lot to learn during the season.

To Whites credit, that training continued even when he lost his runway.

A lot of guys my age, especially if they were taken out of the grid, could have gone about it in two different ways. You could have pouted and just said forget it. Or you could have just kept playing and getting better and playing. And I chose to continue with the grind, White said. And then my number was called and I took advantage of it.

I’ve always had persistence. But this year, with ups and downs and constantly pushed, from the coaching staff to front office to my teammates, I think I’m learning for me to play the point guard position at a high level in the NBA, staying focused and staying in yourself .

In fact, White agreed with Donovans’ decision to start Satoransk. And he flashed maturity that contradicted his age when he talked about it.

I felt it would help the team. And the coaching staff felt it would help the team. That’s how I took it, White said. Everyone knows I’m all about winning. If I felt like it would help the team, I would just play my part. And I feel like I did. I didn’t pout or anything. I respected the decision and I respected Billy for telling me ahead of time and taking me to the office before announcing it to the team and all.

So I just kept playing my part as I got off the couch and brought that energy and was positive and uplifted my teammates. That’s all you can do. I feel like any other way you deal with it is selfish.

And he has not finished learning or growing yet.

You know me, man. There is always room for improvement, especially for me. I’m gonna keep getting better, keep grinding and that’s all you can really do. I love to play basketball so I feel like I have the best job in the world. I don’t even think of it as a job. I see it as a dream come true. I’m going to get better and keep grinding. I have a long way to go.

Click here to subscribe to the Bulls Talk Podcast for free.