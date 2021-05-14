Australian cricketers will return from Maldives once India travel ban is lifted | Cricket





The Indian Premier League contingent in Australia could return home in the coming days, with cricket managers hoping to get a green light from the federal government. The majority of the 38-strong group of IPL players, coaches and commentators are still in the Maldives after leaving India on a charter flight last Thursday. Mike Hussey, who stayed in India to isolate himself after testing positive for Covid-19, is the exception. Hussey waited from Friday morning for the negative test result with which he could join fellow countrymen in the Maldives. Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers Association are optimistic that Hussey can fly home with Pat Cummins and Steve Smith, but that depends on his health and the Scott Morrisons government. CA and the ACA are awaiting advice from the federal government regarding the travel ban in India and hope to get a stamp on a travel itinerary soon. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) oversees and funds schemes for Australians involved in the IPL, delivering on its pledge to ensure that all involved return home safely. The IPL quota is expected to board a charter flight from the Maldives, possibly as early as this weekend, and then land in Sydney and enter NSW’s hotel quarantine system. It is not yet clear whether the number of hotel quarantine places available to regular Australians looking to repatriate will be affected by the arrival of cricket cohorts in the system in NSW. Cricket Australia and the players’ union have insisted that they do not jump in line or seek preferential treatment. Last year, the national cricket teams of Australia and India got permission from the NSW government to leave their hotel and train while they were quarantined, but that probably won’t be the case again. The absolute priority is to get them home safe and sound, CA interim director Nick Hockley told reporters last week. We are not looking for special exceptions. We will work with the Australian government and the relevant state governments to make sure we don’t take up anyone else’s space … that’s what we wanted to do. The recently introduced travel ban in India dictated that Australians had to spend a fortnight outside the coronavirus-ravaged country before returning, otherwise they risked fines and imprisonment. Morrison announced last week that the hiatus would end on May 15, allowing repatriation flights to resume, but chose not to make a phone call on commercial flights.

