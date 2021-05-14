State pride runs through South Dakota footballers on their way to Frisco

And they’d love nothing more than to bring home the college’s first national championship after Sunday’s title game in Frisco, Texas.

The best-placed Jackrabbits (8-1) will take on No. 2 Sam Houston (9-0) on Sunday at 1:00 pm at 1:00 pm at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, for the league title. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

Its history in the making, for sure, said SDSU defender Krockett Krolikowski, who comes from Winner. It is the first time that SDSU has been able to make such a run. But at the same time, we were focused on playing time and the same preparation as every other week. We know we can’t overdo it, but were absolutely looking forward to it.

Four Key Storylines to Watch in South Dakota State-Sam Houston FCS Championship Game

It was an exciting week for the Jackrabbits, who sold out their lottery ticket of over 3,500 Sunday game tickets on the first day they were available to the public. But at the same time, much of the spectacle in Frisco surrounding the annual championship game has been canceled due to COVID-19, meaning the game feels more like a traditional regular season game.

I get a lot of correspondence, not because I’m special, but because I’m in this coach’s chair, from alumni, from past players who are alumni, tons of correspondence from South Dakotans, said SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier. And that really pays off. Much of the state of South Dakota is excited about what’s going on with the Jackrabbits. It’s humiliating, it’s rewarding, and now we have to get the job done.

Parkston-born Wes Genant, who starts in the middle of the attacking line, will play as a fifth-year senior in his 48th game for the Jackrabbits on Sunday. Each of those teams made it to the play-offs, but were eliminated for the title match. Genant, a team captain, said this week that playing in the national championship game is the culmination of a lot of hard work.

It was quite an emotional moment when we won the match in the semifinals that we finally hit a trip to Frisco, he said. It’s been a long way. We’ve been so close so many times and now that we finally got there we might as well start winning.

Representing South Dakota was in the minds of the Jackrabbit players. Genant said the best players in the state are coming to play for SDSU and it is a privilege to represent the state in Division I football.

It means a lot to me, said Krolikowski. A lot of people I come from are big SDSU fans. I am very proud to have that SDSU logo on my chest and to play for the state.

Xavier Ward (91) and Krockett Krolikowski (69) of South Dakota State University watch the sidelines for the defensive call during the Jacks’ FCS semi-final playoff game against Delaware on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings. (Matt Gade / Republic)

The stadium’s capacity for NCAA championship events this spring is capped at 50% meaning NCAA tickets were limited to 7,500 at the home of the Dallas Major League Soccer franchise, which normally seats nearly 18,000 for the title game .

There was no guarantee that there would be a national title match of FCS in the 2020-2021 season. The SDSUs conference, the Missouri Valley, moved its fall program to spring in August 2020, and five programs in the conference did not complete their schedule, opted for the playoffs, or skipped the spring season altogether.

When spring arrived, 12 conference games were canceled, while others were postponed as positive COVID-19 cases surfaced in various programs. The Jackrabbits went four weeks between games due to schedule changes, with SDSU treating the gap in the games like another pre-season camp. The NCAA’s post-season shrank from 24 teams to 16, reducing the margin of error for reaching the playoffs.

But SDSU is proud to go the past 17 weeks without a COVID-19 positive case among its players. Canistota graduate Xavier Ward, who starts out with defensive tackles for the Jacks, said the team has done what is hard to make sure they can keep playing.

It was hard at first, but as we get closer to the end and football closer to the end, I think everyone realizes how much they love this sport and what it has meant to them, Ward said. Staying in quarantine and doing the right things just got easier throughout the process. Maybe it was stupid that we couldn’t do things that other students had to do, but we signed up to be here, it was our choice and we have to pursue our goals.

It has been spoken in FCS football circles that the 2021 spring champion will be dropped due to the strange nature of the season, and some teams have opted out.

But that doesn’t matter to Jackrabbits or the Bearkats, as the winner will hoist the championship trophy on Sunday and have earned it in a way no other team has ever done.

At least this season has been tougher, and the teams that survived have the stronger will and can get through more, Ward said. I think this has made our team better. We’re still getting out and we’re winning and that’s what the Jackrabbits do.