Oyster River boys tennis remains unbeaten in Division II nhiaa
DURHAM Mike Pare likes to test his players.
The Oyster River High School boys tennis coach tries to give them different experiences that take them out of their comfort zone and put more pressure on them to perform.
Leo Li found himself in such a situation during Thursday’s game against Sanborn on the Woodridge Park tracks. While the junior usually plays at No. 5 singles, he moved up to No. 2 and responded to the challenge by wiping out a late backlog.
I think I was losing confidence in myself at the time, but I think I got it done and got through it, Li said. I started to believe in myself more. I was just trying to keep it in play and hoping he would screw it up and I think that eventually happened.
Trailing 6-7, Li won three consecutive games to rally for a 9-7 victory as part of the Bobcats 9-0 sweep that kept their immaculate record intact. Oyster River improved to 10-0 with two games to go in the regular season.
When I hit 7, that was the point where I think I had it together and had it in my mind that I would win, Li said.
Li prevailed in the most competitive game of the day against Sanborns Owen Paul.
He likes to outlast players at times, Pare said. He was just trying to stay at every point of the one I was seeing and trying to find the times aggressive.
After the spring 2020 season had to be canceled due to the pandemic, the Bobcats returned this year with an all-new top six singles lineup, including two freshman varsity players: sophomore John Henry and freshman James Li, who won his game on Thursday. at No. 3 singles, 8-3, after moving up three places from No. 6.
It’s a fun, young group, Pare said. They all love tennis. Many of them are top athletes who play tennis. They come every day to practice, ready to learn, ready to have fun, ready to compete and it really shows.
Henry teamed up with sophomore Siddhu Srivatsan for an 8-1 win in the first doubles, while in the second doubles Leo Li and sophomore Shashu Srivatsan pair up for an 8-3 win.
I think we’ve done it largely beyond my expectations, said junior co-captain Ben Montgomery. I think we were very good at our singles and doubles, we have developed more and more.
Henry triumphed at No. 1 singles over Sanborns Drew Fontaine, 8-3, as did junior co-captain Aidan OConnell at No. 4 (8-3), Josh Nicols at No. 5 (8-0) and Frank Guo at No. 6 (8-6). Montgomery and Josh Nicols were 8-0 winners in the third doubles match.
I actually had no expectations for this year, OConnell said. I knew Ben was playing, but I didn’t know anyone else. The fact that we have done so well is enormous.
I knew this was going to be a fun group, Pare said. I knew they needed to build up some competition experience, which we were lucky to have been able to do.
The Bobcats have had four wins over Division I teams so far this season.
When mixing Division I matches, we had no expectations because we didn’t know what the league would be like, Pare said.
I expected it to be a mediocre season, but here we are, unbeaten, Montgomery said. I really had no idea how we’re going into the season, but I’m proud of the team so far.
Oyster River visits Division I Dover on Friday and hosts Division II Portsmouth – which captured the 2019 title – a week from Friday in the regular season finale.
We’ve played some good games this year, but I think Portsmouth will be a step above what we’ve seen so far, ”said Pare. It will be a great opportunity for the children to see what the next step might look like.
