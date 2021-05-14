Norwin, Penn-Trafford girls’ medal at national hockey tournament





Girls from Norwin and Penn-Trafford were part of the Pittsburgh amateur hockey teams that won medals at the recent U.S. Tier-II Hockey National Championships in Denver. Megan Swick, a Norwin senior, and Robyn Caswell, a Penn-Trafford senior, who both play forward, won bronze medals as members of the Steel City Select Under-19 team in the tournament that was held April 29-May 3 kept. The girls’ hockey careers are not over yet, as both plan to play hockey in their freshman year at NCAA D-III Stevenson University in the Baltimore area. The Steel City Select Under-14 team also won a bronze medal in their division. Among the players on that team were Penn-Trafford students Ayla Moffa and Kylie McKenzie, who both play forwards, and Marissa Caswell, who plays defensively, said Paul Caswell, the U14 team coach and father of Robyn and Marissa. The U14 team was ranked 7th in the country, based on the ranking at www.myhockeyrankings.com, prior to the tournament. The Steel City Selects Under-16 team, which represented the Pittsburgh area across all three age groups in the national league, also won the silver medal in their division. Twenty-four teams in every age group from around the country competed for the national championship, said Paul Caswell. The U14 and U19 teams made it to the national tournament by winning the Mid-Am District tournament in their age group. The U16 team was undisputed at the district level. Robyn Caswell, Kylie McKenzie and Marissa Caswell started playing hockey at a young age, playing for the Allegheny Badgers and Penn-Trafford before joining Steel City Selects, said Paul Caswell. Ayla Moffa got her start with the Westmoreland Eagles and also played for Penn-Trafford. Steel City Selects is the only organization in Western PA that is 100% committed to girls’ hockey, said Paul Caswell. All three teams won the Mid-Am championships in 2020 and were ready to compete in national games, but USA Hockey has canceled the tournament due to the Covid pandemic. Steel City has represented the Mid-Am Hockey District at many US hockey championships, and the U19 team took home bronze in 2017.

