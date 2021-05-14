Three LA Clippers’ takeaways win over the Charlotte Hornets

In a classic tale of two halves, the LA Clippers turned a shaky 24-minute shooting performance into a dominant offensive showcase, eventually winning their match with the Charlotte Hornets 113-90.

The Clippers looked awkward early on, especially in the second quarter, where they scored just 13 points on 5-16 shooting. LA hit just one of their 10 three-point tries in that quarter; shots looked flat and the Hornets were able to keep their heads above water thanks to a flashy offensive creation from Rookie of the Year contender LaMelo Ball (18 points, seven assists and zero turnovers for him on Thursday). It didn’t help that LA flipped the ball nine times in the first half, causing way too much air on their passes and throwing the ball over teammates’ heads.

Paul George, who has been struggling a bit lately after having one of his best stretches as a Clipper in April (he shoots only 39.8% in May), couldn’t find his chance anytime soon, finishing 2-10 in the first half . But lo and behold, both he and his team kept on shooting the long ball, and eventually went back to their average. (If you haven’t watched this season, the Clippers’ shooting average is very, very good.) After scoring just 44 points in the first half, LA scored 40 points in the third quarter alone, hitting eight of their 10 threes . In the fourth quarter, it was the LA defense that returned to form, keeping Charlotte at just 13 points. The Clippers flipped the ball eight more times in the second half, but if they hum on both sides of the ball like they were Thursday, they can carelessly get away with an inferior Charlotte team (the Hornets are in 22nd place in attacking efficiency.). George finished the game with 20 points in a decent 7-17 shootout, but he found other ways to contribute by grabbing 10 boards and handing out six assists.

Another rescue operation from Reggie Jackson

Reggie “Big Government” Jackson gave the Clippers a much-needed spark off the bank when the attack stalled. He struck several threes when the shot clock went off, many of which were well beyond the arc. Jackson scored 19 points, hitting five of his 12 three-point tries, and finished a game-high +17.

As good as an offensive initiator as Jackson has been this season, he’s also done quite a bit of his damage off the ball. Five of his seven baskets were assisted on Thursday, as he often acted as a corner gunner or supporter in transition. With the return of Patrick Beverley to the starting line-up, Jackson plays with Rajon Rondo, an extremely bald-dominated guard who likes to orchestrate. Jackson’s malleability allows him to fit alongside other ball handlers while still giving LA an offensive punch.

“Hats off to my teammates and coaches for encouraging me to keep shooting,” Jackson said after the game.

PASSive Kawhi

Since Kawhi Leonard returned from his foot injury, he has been a little less aggressive when it comes to taking shots. In the six games since returning, he has averaged 18.2 points from just 12 shots per game, well below his season average of 17.6 tries. This passivity continued on Thursday, as the All-Star made only nine shots in 31 minutes of action.

However, instead of scoring, Leonard found his teammates for nine assists – one shy of his season high. His chemistry with Ivica Zubac was on full display, finding the big man three times in pick and roll situations, including a beautiful drop-off pass in the track.

Leonard may still find his scoring rhythm after missing action for about three weeks. While he has many talented teammates who can take up the slack for him as the regular season comes to a close, he will have to be LA’s main offensive engine once again if the Clippers hope to hit their post-season goals. Who knows – maybe Leonard is intentionally saving energy for the long run.

Jay Scrubb scores his first NBA points

Clippers rookie Jay Scrubb, who lined up LA with the No. 55 pick in the 2020 draft, was able to score his first NBA points late in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s win. Scrubb scored four runs, knocking down two free throws before hitting a lay-up. His teammates were on fire for him, congratulating him on the free throw line as he lived a moment he will remember forever.

This was only Scrubb’s second NBA game, as he missed most of the season due to foot surgery he underwent just after being called up.

“It’s been a lot of rehabilitation,” said Scrubb of his recovery during his post-game interview. “Some days I can’t get to the ground … It has certainly been a drag, this was my first injury that left me away from the game for so long. It made me a lot hungrier. It sure got me. humiliated. “

The 6’5 shooting guard probably won’t see the postseason job apart from a few minutes of trash, but it’s exciting to see him make his mark on the league just before the regular season ends.

With Thursday’s win, the Clippers now have a record of 47-23 and retain the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. The no. The 4-seeded Denver Nuggets (46-24) also won on Thursday, but with only two games left for each team in the regular season, the Clippers will determine their own fate. They will face the Houston Rockets on Friday at 6 p.m.

