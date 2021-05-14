Sports
Youth soccer coach combines his love for the sport and his community through fundraising
GLEN ALLEN, Va. – After more than two decades of coaching youth football, Royal Cousins believes you can take the tackle out of tackle football.
“I think you can be successful without playing 30 football matches a year,” said Cousins.
Last year, when COVID-19 protocols banned most football training due to social distance, Cousins saw an opportunity to grow his 7v7 tournaments, with youth players playing without linemen and working on the skill areas of the game.
Earlier this month, his Gridiron Select Events had a tournament at Glover Park in Glen Allen. More than 300 children participated in different divisions.
“We’re trying to delve into this niche to get people to understand that you don’t have to play football all year round to be successful or competitive,” said Cousins.
Each player has paid an entry fee to play, which can make tournaments like this quite lucrative. However, cousins didn’t see it that way.
“To be able to give back to my community,” said Cousins. “That’s my main goal. To be able to run events in our community and give back here in our community versus someone who comes here, organizes an event and then leaves and not donates to the community.”
During the day, Cousins runs his own courier service and delivers items all over Virginia. In his spare time he still delivers.
Cousins took the proceeds from his latest Glover Park tournament and donated to wearable, the Richmond adaptive sports club that helps athletes with physical and mental challenges.
“We had great conversations with Sportable about what they are doing for the community,” said Cousins.
The donation was just over $ 4,000.
“Four thousand dollars is good for a lot of coaching internships, it covers a lot of facility fees. It’s really the resource that makes our work possible,” said Hunter Leemon. “It’s a big deal for us.”
Leemon is the Executive Director at Sportable. He has only known Cousins for six months, but is already one of his biggest fans.
“He is doing everything he can to help you or help the cause. I am overwhelmed by his generosity as well as his care. He genuinely cares about our athletes, our work, our mission,” said Leemon.
When he started, Cousins and his son just delivered snacks and drinks to teachers from 10 different schools in the area last year. This year alone, they have donated nearly $ 9,000 to schools, Sportable and Girls For A Change, an organization that aims to empower young women to create social change projects to address issues in their neighborhood.
“As long as they’re going to do something good with the money, that’s all that matters,” said Cousins.
Cousins does all this because as a young man his Upper West Side community center in Manhattan was his refuge. He would like to help organizations in the Richmond area do some of the same things and teach his sons to give back to the community.
“When we started this, I wasn’t sure because I hadn’t known much. But it’s really helpful to show that he’s giving back to your community,” said Cousins’ son.
‘My way of giving back, teaching him to be able to give back. Whether it’s your time, whether it’s money, or whatever. Just people can help, ”Cousins said.
He’s always trying to figure out a way he can give you value, rather than figure out a way he can help himself. Those people are really special, ‘said Leemon.
Cousins will hold two more 7v7 events in June and August and are also investigating camps for linemen. He is also busy collecting possible charitable donations that can be made from the proceeds from those events.
You can find more information by visiting him Facebook page.
