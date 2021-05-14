Superstar Naomi Osaka expands tennis academy to Haiti and Los Angeles – BOTWC





It provides access and opportunities! Superstar Naomi Osaka is expanding her tennis academy to Haiti and Los Angeles, People reports. Osaka launched its Play Academy in Japan last summer in collaboration with Nike and Laureus Sport for Good. Its mission was to provide grants and capacity building training to civil society organizations to increase girls’ access to and participation in sports. As a child, Osaka dreamed of playing tennis professionally and was blessed with a family that supported that dream. But she soon realized that not all girls are getting the opportunities she had. She started having conversations and eventually worked with community organizations to bring this dream of greater access and opportunity for girls in sports to life. There are huge obstacles girls face in getting active. Some girls, especially those from marginalized communities, never even get the chance to play. The more I learned about these barriers – through my work with Nike and Laureus Sport for Good – the more determined I felt to do something about them. It started with conversations, and it turned into an incredible program working with community partners committed to leveling the playing field for girls, Osaka said. Now Osaka is expanding her academy to Los Angeles, where she currently lives, and Haiti, her father’s native country. It was important to the tennis phenomenon that she expanded her work into places near and dear to her. She recognizes the importance of an active lifestyle, especially for young people, with studies showing a link between active children and health, happiness and self-confidence. Osaka hopes to serve as a role model for young people to know that all those things are within their reach. Growing up, I watched my mom work incredibly hard to support me and my passion for play. She always put others first and encouraged me to embrace my diversity. Every role model I’ve had has inspired me to dream big. To get a level higher in every possible way. And while I’m still working on how to be the best role model I can be, I want to show them that I hold onto my beliefs and love who I am. Maybe one day it will help them make sure it’s okay to be different and create their own lane – as long as they stay true to themselves, Osaka said. Play Academy Haiti will partner with GOALS Haiti to serve young people with insufficient resources, emphasizes [hiring] more female coaches, and [providing] girls with education to build their confidence, self-esteem and leadership skills. They are still looking for community organizations to partner up in Los Angeles, hoping to serve girl athletes from Black, Asian, and Latino communities. Interested partners can register at http://laureus.com/playacademyla. We believe that all children – especially girls – deserve a chance to play, no matter where they come from or what they look like. The more we give girls opportunities to become active, the more opportunities we give them to become leaders in their communities, Osaka said. The 2021 Play Academy partners will be announced this summer. Congratulations Naomi! Thanks to you we can! Photo courtesy of Play Academy







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos