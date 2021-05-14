Rear Admiral Coach Rod Taylor turns to woodworking while away from hockey





NORFOLK, Va. As head coach of the Norfolk Admirals, Rod Taylor is used to spending most of his time on the hockey rink, but that was accelerated when Norfolk’s final season was canceled due to the pandemic. With the new free time, Taylor switched from chopping the ice to chopping wood. “Woodworking, that’s kind of what I’ve done,” said Taylor, who will be entering his second season as Admirals head coach during the 2021-22 season. “Do things around the house like everyone else.” While he adds woodworking to the list of things he does around the house, just like everyone else, it’s safe to say that the woodworking section probably doesn’t fall into that category for most people. At Taylor’s house you will find wood that he has milled and prepared for various projects, which you will also see at his home. “I make tables, stuff like that, I cut a piece of wood, make some boxes and make some bird feeders,” Taylor said. “Those things are a bit different, but I’ve always enjoyed doing that.” While the pandemic has given Taylor time to enjoy woodworking, the sport he enjoyed continued to be at the forefront during the Admirals’ hiatus. In addition to helping with the local junior hockey program, he took the opportunity to hone his coaching style while away from the ice. “I try to learn for myself, try to get better, be a better coach and things like that,” said Taylor. “Those are things that have been going through my mind all the time, thinking about what I would have done differently and improving them, find out what these players are doing and see how they react, what they didn’t react to and then adjust these things.” This week, we’re one step closer to Taylor implementing his revamped coaching approach as the Admirals released their new schedule, and like Taylor’s backyard wood, it’s stacked with 72 games next season. “ Related: After Signing Out For Last Season, Norfolk Admirals Announce Schedule For 2021-22 “It has been quiet for the past year,” said admirals general manager Ryan McGinnis. “Now that this thing is released and the restrictions are lifted I’m so excited.” “Getting the fans and replenishing this arena with those excited to come and see a product on the ice that, to keep getting better, is what we’re trying to do,” said Taylor, who was included in the ECHL . Hall of Fame in 2009. “I think it will be fun to be able to do that.” With a plan for the upcoming season, the return of professional hockey in the 757 means there is no more uncertainty.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos