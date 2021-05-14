Connect with us

Luis Castillo worried again, the Reds rally falls short of the Rockies

DENVER Luis Castillo saw another run on Thursday on a bloop single to midfield in the fourth inning and just shook his head.

It was one of those evenings when nothing went its way.

Castillo’s nightmare season continued, giving up a career-high 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings and giving up eight earned runs, corresponding to another career-high. The Colorado Rockies batted him in the fourth inning.

More:Nick Senzel and Mike Moustakas leave Cincinnati Reds game against Rockies with injuries

As if that wasn’t bad enough, Nick Senzel and Mike Moustakas left with injuries in the loss of the Cincinnati Reds 13-8 at Coors Field. The Reds scored all eight of their runs in the eighth inning and almost made a stunning comeback.

“We’re all going to keep working and try to help him as much as possible to get him out of this funk because we really need him,” catcher Tucker Barnhart said of Castillo. everyone has their back and we will do everything we can to help him. “

May 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) hands the ball to manager David Bell (25) after being replaced in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Castillo, the Reds Opening Day starter, has an ugly 7.71 ERA through eight starts. Hes surrendered 32 earned runs this season, the most in the Majors. Hes tied with Philadelphias Zach Eflin for the most allowed hits (55).

He’s known for his terrifying change, which is usually hard to distinguish from his 98 mph fastball, but he doesn’t take advantage of pitcher counts. Seven of the Rockies 10 hits came with two hits. Seven of the eight runs were scored with two outs.

