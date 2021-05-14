Luis Castillo worried again, the Reds rally falls short of the Rockies

DENVER Luis Castillo saw another run on Thursday on a bloop single to midfield in the fourth inning and just shook his head.

It was one of those evenings when nothing went its way.

Castillo’s nightmare season continued, giving up a career-high 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings and giving up eight earned runs, corresponding to another career-high. The Colorado Rockies batted him in the fourth inning.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, Nick Senzel and Mike Moustakas left with injuries in the loss of the Cincinnati Reds 13-8 at Coors Field. The Reds scored all eight of their runs in the eighth inning and almost made a stunning comeback.

“We’re all going to keep working and try to help him as much as possible to get him out of this funk because we really need him,” catcher Tucker Barnhart said of Castillo. everyone has their back and we will do everything we can to help him. “

Castillo, the Reds Opening Day starter, has an ugly 7.71 ERA through eight starts. Hes surrendered 32 earned runs this season, the most in the Majors. Hes tied with Philadelphias Zach Eflin for the most allowed hits (55).

He’s known for his terrifying change, which is usually hard to distinguish from his 98 mph fastball, but he doesn’t take advantage of pitcher counts. Seven of the Rockies 10 hits came with two hits. Seven of the eight runs were scored with two outs.

“It’s just a matter of putting the different adjustments together and feeling comfortable,” said Reds manager David Bell. He’s too talented. He’s working hard. He’s frustrated of course, and that’s okay. Put it in perspective, but he’s also doing everything he can to get out. It’s just a matter of time. He’s too good. “

Barnhart and Bell insist that Castillo is “close” to pitch at the level they have seen in recent years. The speed is there. Barnhart pointed out that some of the key hits came from weak contact.

The first hit of the five-run fourth inning by the Rockies was a single that rolled off the third base line on the chalk. Castillo blocked the next batter, Alan Trejo, with an inside fastball that was pulled down the left-field line for a double.

“I think he’s very close,” said Barnhart. “I know we all keep saying that. But he’s very close. He’s throwing sinkers at 97 tonight, which is a big plus. It’s a big plus for him, it’s a big plus. For us as a ball club. He stays. “We are all trying as hard as possible to get him out of here. It’s coming soon. I think tonight is definitely a step in the right direction.”

The Reds have a 1-7 record in Castillos starting this season.

It doesn’t help that he struggles so much in the first inning. Castillo gave up 15 earned runs in the first inning of his eight starts (16.88 ERA), including three more on Thursday.

Rockies lead-off hitter Raimel Tapia led off to leftfield with a single and hurled late on a 98 mph fastball. Connor Joe, a former Reds Rule 5-choice, followed with an RBI-double to midfield. Senzel injured his heel during the game and ran into the wall after attempting a catch.

Two batters on a double by Joes, Josh Fuentes ended a seven-pitch at bat with a two-run homer in the left field. Castillo put a flat switch over the heart of the plate and he immediately knew his mistake when Fuentes made contact and dropped his shoulders.

“It just seems like in situations where you’re struggling or things aren’t going well, it just keeps snowballing,” Barnhart said. “We just have to keep hitting it out.”

When Castillo returned to the dugout halfway through the fourth inning, fellow starting pitcher Sonny Gray put his arm around him and chatted with him on the dugout bench for a few minutes. Then Bell walked up to him for a brief chat with Castillo.

There are too many pitches across the heart of the record. Not the typical number of swings and misses at his change. The fight in two-strike counts. Castillo has delivered at least four points in more than half of his starts.

“We had a hill visit there, I think there was a run up and then we went out and I talked to him and got him to laugh,” Barnhart said. “Obviously at times like that it’s hard to do it, it’s hard to keep going, actually. I just asked him, ‘are you having fun?’ We all play this game to have fun. “

It was a hit for seven innings. The Reds didn’t have a runner touch third base against Rockies starter Chi Chi Gonzlez, who hadn’t started seven innings since his rookie year in 2015.

But again, is there such a thing as a safe conduit in Coors Field?

The Reds ended the shutout when they exploded for eight hits and eight runs in the eighth inning, both season highs for an inning. Tyler Stephenson hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer against left-wing reliever Lucas Gilbreath to set the tone for the comeback.

Shogo Akiyama had his first hit of the season with a left line drive. Alex Blandino, Tucker Barnhart and Kyle Farmer hit RBI-singles to the right against former Reds-reliever Robert Stephenson. Then, Jonathan India ended the rally with a three-run homer over the wall of rightfield against Mychal Givens, the third pitcher of the Rockies in the inning.

The Rockies reacted to the Reds-rally with three runs in the bottom of the eighth. One run was scored when India made a throwing error to the plate when the runner stopped at third base. After a sacrifice fly, Garrett Hampson hit a solo-homer off Cionel Prez.