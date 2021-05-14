Tigers work to land top player in Utah





Utah is not usually the state where LSU is going to recruit football. But that doesn’t stop the Tigers in their hunt for a 2022 four-star linebacker from the Beehive State. Lander Barton, six feet from Salt Lake City, UT (Brighton), is ranked in the 247Sports composite rankings as the No. 20 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 1 player in Utah. In addition to his offer from LSU, Barton currently has offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Texas, Oregon and USC, among others. Can LSU Football Lander Barton land? Barton recently spoke to rivals about his recruitment – especially about the tigers. “They are certainly a sight,” Barton said as he discussed LSU. “I even tried to come to a camp sometime in June if the dates are right, like maybe June 17th or 18th.” “I don’t have much knowledge about the program, but I’ve definitely seen them grow up, especially over the last few years,” added Barton. “I liked watching Tyrann Mathieu when he was there.” For now, it doesn’t sound like Barton is about to make a decision. In fact, he’s still trying to figure out which shows will be in his top five. Barton understandably wants to make a number of visits before starting to refine his choices. While it might be difficult for LSU to convince the talented linebacker to leave the west coast for Baton Rouge, it certainly sounds like Barton is at least considering the idea. The Tigers currently have 13 players committed to their 2022 recruiting class. They haven’t committed a linebacker yet, who could help in their pursuit of Barton.

