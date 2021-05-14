Cardinal tennis team declaws Tigers, 5-2 | News, sports, jobs





FAIRMONT – After shuffling the cards in the last few dual encounters, Fairmont head tennis coach Eric Johnson restored his traditional starting line-up on Thursday. No. 2 singles tidier Thomas Klanderud and No. 1 singles Ameya Komaragiri, who joined forces in the first doubles earlier this week, quickly won the first two points of hometown Cardinals’ sweep of the bracket at Fairmont. Teammates Noah Vetter and Ian Fortune followed in straight sets on third and fourth singles, respectively, to beat Fairmont’s eventual 5-2 nonconference team over the Stewartville Tigers at the Cardinal Courts. “I think it’s easier to make the transition from doubles to singles instead of the other way around,” said Komaragiri, who lost just one game in his impressive 6-0, 6-1 first singles victory over Noah Laures. Ironically, Komaragiri’s only loss occurred on the first game of the second set, while Klanderud dropped the first game of his second singles clash with Gage Houdek before amassing an 11-game winning streak. Houdek rallied for two late wins in the second set, but eventually gave in to the overwhelming Klanderud by a 6-1, 6-2 decision. Noah Vetter, who occasionally teamed up with his brother Parker during the current season, moved up to the number 4 spot in singles and drove to back-to-back 6-0 set wins over Pierce Zimmerman for the third team of the Cardinals. tally. “We moved Noah back to singles and pushed Ian up a spot, and they both played well today,” Johnson said. Fortune needed only two games above the minimum – 6-2, 6-0 – to secure the decisive fourth team point over Nathaniel Hilger in third place in singles. Jack Hagen, who played in third singles for most of the season, combined track skills with Parker Vetter, and Fairmont’s # 1 tandem synchronized their game plan to a tee, yielding a 6-2, 6-1 win over Josh Olson and Ethan Stone. generated for good measure. “I thought the first doubles were playing against opponents who were a bit unorthodox in their style, but I managed to overcome any difficulties by listening to what we (coaches) had to say,” Johnson said. “They were able to counter what Stewartville was doing and got away with the win.” Nolan Huggenvik and Connor Lohmann managed to fend off Fairmont’s Carter Quist and Sebastian Castro in a second double play, 7-5, 6-3, for one of the Tigers’ two teams. Leland Jeardeau and Sam McCluskey generated Stewartville’s first run by serving back-to-back 6-0 set losses against Wylee Fredriksen and Oliver Thedens in the third doubles match. Fairmont (9-7) will travel to New Prague on Tuesday for a non-league dual-meet at 4:30 pm, while Stewartville will host Schaeffer Academy on Monday. Varsity Results Fairmont 5, Stewartville 2 Singles bracket Ameya Republic (FMT) def. Noah Laures, 6-0, 6-1. Thomas Klanderud (FMT) def. Gage Houdek, 6-1, 6-2. Ian Fortune (FMT) defeats. Nathaniel Hilger, 6-2, 6-0. Noah Vetter (FMT) defeats. Pierce Zimmerman, 6-0, 6-0. Double bracket Jack Hagen-Parker Vetter (FMT) def. Josh Olson-Ethan Stone, 6-2, 6-1. Nolan Huggenvik-Connor Lohmann (STEW) def. Carter Quist-Sebastian Castro, 7-5, 6-3. Leland Jeardeau-Sam McCluskey (STEW) def. Wylee Frederiksen-Oliver Thedens, 6-0, 6-0. Today’s latest news and more delivered to your inbox







