Mangiapane from Flames has the honor of representing Canada at the Hockey World Cup

Andrew Mangiapane came the closest to representing his country when he was awarded a Team Canada jersey for the 2010 Winter Olympics.

The name on the back was Crosby, and the little winger who tried to fill it in was only 14.

The unlikely path he took from there, from OHL walk-on to being overlooked in his first of two NHL drafts, all led to a phone call from Team Canada assistant GM Shane Doan earlier this week with an invitation to the maple leaf at the upcoming IIHF World Championship 2021.

“I never dreamed of it,” said the gentle Flames winger.

I mean, you dream about it all the time, but it was so unreal to be mentioned. It was great to hear from him. It is an honor. It’s an honor to get the call and I was just filled with joy.

When asked if his career was worthwhile, he wondered if he was even eligible for an invitation to a national camp, and the 25-year-old sixth Flames shrugged.

Honestly, no I wasn’t, said Mangiapane, whose size likely worked against him, despite posting 100-point back-to-back seasons with the Barrie Colts.

Maybe in junior when I started collecting points and stuff. When I was younger, I really didn’t. That’s why it’s so unreal to go. I was never asked to actually do anything. I have not been abroad, I have not done anything for Team Canada. I still can’t even believe it. You do all the work to win the Stanley Cup and you want to play junior world championships and world championships and you want to experience the whole hockey world.

The invitation marks the last important step in a career in which he moved from the regular NHL player to the sixth league this season.

Given his work ethic, tenacity, and finish, some think he will soon be among the Flames’ top scorers.

To prove it was possible, the five-foot-10, 184-pound forward slid to a draw for the team leader on Thursday in equal goals with a nifty deflection that stood in a 4-1 as his third match winner of the season. overcome Vancouver. Twelve of his 14 goals have tied in a season when he was one of the few bright spots for a team that played a series of three more pointless games against the Canucks before heading to Europe.

A chance to build his confidence in Riga, Latvia from May 21 will only help.

What makes his feel-good journey even better is that Hell crosses the pond for the first time while sitting next to his old teammate and friend Dillon Dube.

Dillon and I go way back – even back in Penticton’s time, we were roommates there, said Mangiapane of the team’s former training camp of the team’s prospects.

It’s really great. We grew up in the same role and fought together to make the NHL. Now that we are going abroad, it is going to be fun. When we both got the call and talked about it, it was You go if I go and I go if you go. We both decided to go and it’s going to be great.

Mangiapane not only managed to maintain his top six status all season, he also regularly added power play and penalties to make him one of the most versatile and reliable forwards.

The Dubes season didn’t go very smoothly as his early season on the top line gave way to a fourth line appearance and some hard love under Darryl Sutter.

His first invitation to the worlds is an opportunity to close the year on a higher level.

To me, I owe them a lot – they’ve given me a lot over the years, Dube said, eternally grateful for Team Canada’s opportunities, such as the one that saw him lead the country to the 2018 Junior Gold World Championship.

I think every time – through U-18, world juniors, and this – it feels like you’re getting a new chance every time and it feels like you’re coming over and playing for them for the first time. It’s an honor every time.

Greater honor to experience it with his former roommate and friend.

When you go to these tournaments it’s a bit different, and you don’t know too many guys, said Dube, who scored 10 goals this year after being one of the top three Flames players in last year’s playoff bubble. .

If you have a really good friend with you, especially for us because we try to make Calgary and try to stay here together, and go to this tournament together and try to win a tournament together. It will be pretty cool, just what we’ve been through. It’s going to help each other. I think I better play hockey with someone you are so close to.

There is someone even closer to Dube who will also be there to share the experience.

Probably my biggest thing was my brother being hired by Hockey Canada about two months ago, so basically went together, Dube said, joking that Jake will be running the team shifts to make sure Mang and I aren’t late for anything.

Taking a shot at a medal with your brother is something not many people can do.