Portland Trail Blazers Can’t Shut Down Phoenix Suns, Lose 118-117: Rewind Game

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker hit two free throws to give his team a 118-117 lead with 2.4 seconds to go, then a desperate three-point shot by Portland Trail Blazers missed CJ McCollum, giving the Suns the won.

The critical foul was whistled at Norman Powell, who appeared to be reaching for Booker in the closing seconds as he stepped off an elbow jumper with the Suns a point lower. The Blazers contested the call, but he stopped and Booker went to the line.

All this came after Robert Covington missed both his free throws with five seconds to go and the Blazers went up 117-116.

Bookers’ heroism ended what had been a great comeback for the Blazers, who lost 101-92 in the fourth quarter before rallying to take the lead in a match with 25 lead changes.

As for the dirty question on Powell, Portland coach Terry Stotts said not with the accord.

Well, they watched it and they said it was a violation, Stotts said. I think it was an unusual phone call at the time of the game. I disagree with the call. It’s hard to argue when they discuss it, but it’s common when you rate a conversation that you’ll see a contact to justify a conversation. But I didn’t think it was a phone call that should have happened.

Damian Lillard said it looked like Powell had contacted Booker.

If you play something in slow motion, you can see the slightest contact, Lillard said. You don’t know how much impact that could have had. If I was (shoot) I probably wish they’d mention it.

Lillard led the Blazers with 41 points. McCollum scored 27. The Suns (49-21) got 26 from Chris Paul. Booker finished 18.

The team certainly left disappointed, but Stotts said he liked how his team competed.

I told the team it was a big effort, Stotts said. It had a playoff feel to it as both teams were playing at a very high level and there were a lot of these games to come.

Phoenix Suns security guard Devin Booker is helped by security guard Cameron Payne as attacker Jae Crowder, 99, cheers after a mistake in the last seconds of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo / Matt York) APAP

WHAT IT MEANS

Sixth place Blazers (41-30) failed to secure an outright playoff berth with a win, but can still do so by winning at home against Denver on Sunday (46-24) or as seventh place Los Angeles Lakers (40- 30) lose one of their last two games.

Portland fell to half a game behind Dallas in fifth place (41-29). The Mavericks host Toronto (27-43) on Fridays. The Lakers will play in Indiana on Saturday (33-37).

The Blazers can now only take fifth place if Dallas loses the last two games or the Mavericks lose one and Portland beats the Nuggets.

Lillard said the Blazers cannot afford to dwell on what could have been.

This one is over, Lillard said. We have to make sure we get the latter. So there is no point in holding on to this game and going out and not being locked up for the next one, because the last game of the season is now the most important game of the season. So we have to go ahead and make sure we handle our affairs at home.

IT WAS OVER

The game remained close for most of the third quarter, until Torrey Craig entered the game. He scored 10 points in the space of two minutes and seven seconds to turn a 75-72 Suns lead into an 85-75 lead. A Lillard score left the count at 85-77 en route to the fourth quarter.

The Suns were leading 101-92 with 7:32 left after Cameron Payne hit a three. It seemed terrible for the Blazers until they went on a 15-6 run to level the game at 107-107 on a Covington three with three minutes to go.

The teams switched baskets, with Covington giving the Blazers a 115-113 lead on two free throws with 1:13 remaining.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) high fives guard CJ McCollum (3) over striker Robert Covington during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo / Matt York) APAP

A lay-up by Lillard with 34.7 seconds to play gave him 41 for the game and the Blazers ahead of 117-114.

Jusuf Nurkic made a mistake on Bridges and made two free throws to make the score 117-116. On the next possession of the Blazers, Lillard missed a three. Jae Crowder got the rebound and passed to Booker, who raced the track in the transition. But he was called up for a double dribble after picking up his dribble and then dribbling again as he turned away from Carmelo Anthony, who upset Booker.

That happened with 5.6 seconds to go. The Blazers called a time out. On the incoming game, Crowder fouled Covington, who entered the game by shooting 82.5% of the free-throw line. Nevertheless, he missed both free throws and Crowder got the rebound and called a time-out with 4.4 seconds to go.

I was surprised, Stotts said of Covingtons’ misses. He is a good free throw. He just made two. I think the fact that he missed both, I think everyone was surprised by it.

The Suns got the ball high to the left at Booker. He drove to the right and got a shot to the right elbow. The shot missed but Powell was called for the foul with 0.9 seconds remaining.

Stotts’ challenge failed, causing Portland to lose its last time out. But even when reviewing the game, the referees set the game clock to 2.4 seconds.

Portland coach Terry Stotts said it was not difficult to challenge the game with .9 seconds on the clock. At 2.4, he might not have. He said he did not believe they would have had more time if they had not revised the erroneous call.

I don’t know if they put more time on the clock, Stotts said. If it had been 2.4 I don’t know if I would have challenged. I probably kept my time out, pushed the ball forward and tried to get one last shot. But with .9 on the clock, it really wasn’t that difficult.

With 2.4 seconds left, Booker made both free throws to give the Suns a 118-117 lead. The Blazers had to go all over the field and McCollum stepped off a runner past the three-point line that missed.

Lillard said Covington’s free throws weren’t due to the loss.

I mean it happens, Lillard said. I don’t know what else to say. It’s part of the game. I’ve done it before. CJ has done it before. He just missed and it happened to be a crucial part of the match. Sometimes that’s what decides the game in the end, but that’s not why we lost the game. There are many things we could have done better not even to be in that position.

DISPLAYED AND DISPLAYED

Lillard played the entire second half, scoring 24 points out of 9 out of 10 in the fourth quarter alone. He made 16 of 23 shots on the night and had five assists and five rebounds to go with his 41 points.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is pressured by Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) and forward Dario Saric, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo / Matt York) APAP

McCollum made 11 of the 19 shots. He scored 20 of his 27 runs in the first half.

Paul made 11 of the 14 shots for the Suns. He had seven points to go with his 26 points.

Cameron Payne came off the bench and made 8 of 12 shots for 21 points.

Both teams shot well. The Blazers earned 45.5% of the threes while the Suns earned 40.6%.

SHOWN AND FIZZLED

The Blazers finished with 13 turnovers after just five Wednesday against Utah.

NEXT ONE (Blazers schedule)

The Blazers will return home on Sunday to host Denver and close the regular season.

The Blazers bench of Anthony, Anfernee Simons and Enes Kanter together accounted for only 14 points in 55 minutes. Simons scored six on 3 out of 4 shooting.

– Aaron Fentress | [email protected] | @BuienRadarNL (Twitter), @BuienRadarNL (Instagram), @BuienRadarNL (Facebook).

Subscribe to Oregonian / OregonLive newsletters and podcasts for the latest news and top stories