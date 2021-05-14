Hoehne is building a big lead, topping John Mall for state title





PUEBLO Well, the 8-man state football championship on Thursday served as a firefighter for one team. They just happened to be the Farmers of Hoehne High School. Hoehne left little intrigue in their 64-40 win against No. 3 John Mall in Neta & Eddie DeRose Thunderbowl. The No. 1 seeded Farmers trailed 6-0 after giving up a kick-off return against Elton Chavez on the first run of the game and then rummaging out of the end zone on their first possession. Then John Mall struggled to contain Hoehnes’s attack, which averaged 57 points per game. Hoehne scored the next 36 points in the first half, keeping John Mall at bay on his way to title number four in school history. From the moment the schedule came out, we talked about it, said Hoehnes Dairo Vezzani. During the summer, after COVID hit, we hit the gym and hit the field to run trails and stay in shape. We wanted to make sure we were ready when we had football this year. This shows we were. Hoehne players attributed nerves to the shaky start, but the farmers only hit them after their opening run. Vezzani scored the teams’ first touchdown on a 14-yard reception and followed with a 30-yard pick-6 to pay dirt in the first quarter to build a 14-6 advantage. Once we got some momentum, everything started clicking, Vezzani said. We believed in ourselves and stuck together as a team to show that we could win this. After Grant Arellanes made it 22-6 on a 12-yard run, Weston Hill tore some big scampers to increase their advantage. Hills of 76 and 60 yards came on back-to-back drives, giving Hoehne a 36-6 lead with 3:47 left in the half. John Mall beat Hoehne 34-28 in the second half, but the Farmers earned the running clock after building a 64-24 lead in the third with 1:10 on the clock. From there, Hoehne players watched as time dwindle and retaliated their previous loss in the title game. Players hugged on the sidelines and looked at the scoreboard to realize what they were bringing to fruition. This is everything I wanted from high school football in a nutshell, Hill said. We went to a (title game) my sophomore year and didn’t win. It was a great experience both times. These are a bit better.







