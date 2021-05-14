Anthony Wilding on How to Become an Archive of Tennis Champions, 1912 | Tennis

On the field and beyond. By Anthony F Wilding. London: Methuen and Co. Pp. xiv. 273.5s net.

Mr. Wilding says he will not apologize for writing this book, and why should he? It’s a shame that so few really great players in outdoor games would have both the tendency and the ability to tell us their secrets, explain how they did the trick, encourage the beginner to think that if only he had a few of their advantages, he too could get somewhere close to a championship by thinking and following their regulations.

Mr. Wilding is willing and able. But more is needed. There is one danger that the author champion must avoid. His book will be largely about himself, and the only condition on which we can enjoy listening to him is that he must be non-dogmatic, good-natured, and humble. We therefore accept the book with some trepidation, but it is not necessary. Mr. Wilding fulfills the requirement and he gives away the secrets of the company so generously that he is a true benefactor to all the budding champions.

It’s actually quite simple. Good principles and hard work are the secret. But there are some preliminary measures that can be suggested as helpful. To become a champion, you have to equip yourself with a dad who is a first-class player himself, a nice but vigilant coach, and who is quite eager to make you a champion; you would do well to be born in a climate like New Zealand and develop a physique that will permanently promote the benefits of emigration. Equip yourself with a hard court and a grass court so you can practice in both winter and summer, keep an eye on your hand and eye by playing rugger and cricket on top-notch teams, and make sure you have plenty of free time. This is a good foundation to work on.

Until now the champion has been born; Mr. Wildings has to explain how it was made. The principle is much the same as that laid down by the gardener who explained in the old story how the perfect college lawn was made: you roll it and cut it and cut it and roll it until you get it if you live long enough. So with lawn tennis. With unending pain and thought and practice, you cultivate your strokes, seek out your weaknesses, abandon false principles, and travel through valleys of humiliation until you master the right one. You finally emerge as a champion. At least, Mr. Wilding. At least that is the gospel.

We cannot control climate and parenthood; speed of eye and foot may or may not be given to us. As far as it is in our power to move forward, it is largely a matter of cutting or rolling. In his book, Mr. Wilding explains the principles and practices to which he believes he owes the championship and, modestly, praises them to anyone who wants to learn.

When Mr. Wilding first began to be known, his backward hand movement was of the colonial type; he used the same surface of the racket as the forehand drive. HL Doherty and HS Mahony warned him that he would never get the best out of himself this way, and he methodically worked to learn the English style. This involved a rigid course of self-discipline. He practiced his hindquarters relentlessly against a wall, found for some time that he had lost his old blow, and failed to get the new one, but persisted until he reached his end.

This is typical of his methods and advice. Maybe your shift is short or badly placed? Then grab a few dozen balls and serve until tired. Or is your smash unreliable? Take a dozen balls and have a guy throw your lobs for a few hours. Or does your hindquarters miss the seriousness? Then have a friend hit your back corner and drive the ball back along his fore hand line. When you get tired of that, take him to the net and practice passing him. In fact, practicing stroke is the thing that first requires accuracy, hard work, intelligent, and constant practice. But this can be said, the trick is to hurt. True, but now many are hurting with their tennis, as they do with their golf or cricket, for example. Play cricket with a cross bat, kick too hard in a forward rush at Rugger, swing short in your golf ride and there will be plenty to admonish you from early childhood to gray age. But in lawn tennis, your backward hand movement may be as little as half an arm prick, or your service will be delivered from the level of your nose for 20 years, and no one will worry about it.

There is almost no coaching in lawn tennis; most of us just grow, and grow wrong. Mr. Wilding bursts into a relatively new field with top-notch coaching. He lays down his principles about the grip, the follow-up, the value of spin and everything else that matters, and then lets us practice as if we were professional billiards players who want to amaze a continent with a new record. stroke.

His coaching and persistence are both admirable. They are lucky enough to be young enough to take advantage of them. Many of us, unfortunately! will, like the Roman poet, see the better and pursue the worse.

In addition to advice on success and tactics, there is a lot of interest in the book. Almost all the major players of the day pass the pages. Mr. Wilding recalls how he met them in this or that tournament and what their strengths and weaknesses were; he plays with prime ministers and kings; he fights for Australasia in the Davis Cup competition and wins and defends the championship at Wimbledon; he motorcycles all over Europe, sometimes at a speed that we trust will not repeat in England. The book is written in a pleasant way, and if there are some minor flaws, they hardly detract from its value. Key truths, Sir Thomas Browne said, should be viewed closely, collateral errors should not be sifted too strictly. Still, we don’t like to find Mr. Wilding writing about crickets in the cricket or about a rotten pair of players, or about a dislocated finger in his Cambridge days that gave him hell; no doubt yes, but after about eight years the pain must have eased. Small points, this one, but then Mr. Wilding knows, of all men, the importance of small points. He praises us the virtues of a few hours of hitting on the lawn; when writing a book, we recommend to him the virtues of a few minutes with the blue pencil.