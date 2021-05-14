Former CC All-American Stuart to join Tiger’s hockey staff

COLORADO SPRINGS A familiar face will join Kris Mayotte’s coaching staff.

Former Colorado College All-American, Mark Stuart, who played in the National Hockey League for 12 years, will join the Tiger hockey program as an assistant coach.

Stuart, one of the most menacing defenders to play at Colorado College, played as Tiger from 2002 to 2005. He led the squad to the NCAA Frozen Four from 2004-05 before falling to eventual champion Denver in the semifinals. Stuart, who collected 54 points (12g, 42a) in 118 career games at CC, earned NCAA All-America honors that season.

“I am incredibly excited that Mark is returning to Colorado College as part of our staff,” said Mayotte. “During the interview, it became clear why Mark is so valued as a person and coach. He has a tremendous work ethic, character and passion, which have been important in building our vision at CC.”

Stuart, one of two former Tigers selected in the first round of the NHL Draft, was selected 21st by the Boston Bruins in 2003. He made his NHL debut on April 15, 2005, playing 673 career games with the Bruins, Atlanta Thrashers and Winnipeg Jets, where he was an alternate captain in Winnipeg from 2012-16. After his illustrious NHL career, Stuart played one season with Adler Mannheim in Europe.

“I am immensely grateful and excited for the opportunity to return to Colorado College and continue the rich tradition of Tiger Hockey,” said Stuart. “The CC community is very special to me and I look forward to bringing my passion and energy into the school and hockey program.”

Last season, Stuart was a volunteer assistant coach at the University of Vermont.