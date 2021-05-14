Sussex v Kent, Middlesex v Hampshire and more: county cricket live! | Sport





A lively Jofra Archer took over two wickets ahead of his first bowl Sussex since recovering from both his ongoing elbow problems and the finger injury he sustained when he accidentally dropped an aquarium in the tub. In a pencil-point-sharp four-over opening spell, he sent Daniel Bell-Drummond and Zak Crawley back, finishing two for 29. Crawleys’ delivery in particular grew hateful off the field to a good length and, surprised, Crawley gloved behind him. . Archer cast two more spells. Ollie Robinson, also on the selectors’ radar for the Test series against New Zealand in June, came in big and strong, grabbing three wickets including stubborn Jack Leaning, who made 63, and debutant Tawanda Muyeye, a former Wisden Schoolboy Cricketer of the Year, for one. There were also three wickets for George Garton, with his signature stumbling block, and two for off-spinner Jack Carson, as Knows were all out for 145 during an on-off afternoon shower. In response, Sussex was 51 for two by stumps, losing both openers before poor lighting. I’m coming to Zak Crawley in the [England] nets and I did, Archer said afterwards. Obviously you’re never in the nets, so it was good to get him out of here, with referees. Hopefully Ollie Robinson gets his [England] chance this summer. We all know what he can do, he is a talented bowler and his statistics prove it. In a sun-drenched Chester le Street, Josh Tongue picked up the number five wickets in the only game unaffected by the weather. Durham were inserted by Worcestershire, from which the bowlers left during their innings. Only Alex Lees had real stamina, he stroked 12 fours until he was cruelly robbed of his century on a stroke of tea, his eyes lit up at the sight of a broad one from Joe Leach, to hold him back for 99. Mark Wood and Brydon Carse then livened things up with a bit of hoopla in a partnership of 44 until Tongue zipped up the tail. Worcestershire survived a tricky three overs from Wood and Chris Rushworth until poor lighting brought the day to a close. There were only 36 overs at Lords, but there was plenty of time for that Middlesex to lose their first four wickets, ending at 90 for four. Hampshires Kyle Abbott, who spent some time with Middlesex in 2015, took three for 21, including Middlesexs captain Peter Handscomb, who took his third duck of the season. There was a nice 24 cameo from Jack Davies, in his second first-class match, and Nick Gubbins and John Simpson carried Middlesex safely to the stumps. Play was halted without a ball being thrown in Cardiff, Chelmsford and Taunton.

