BREAKING: Washington Football Team Signs Entire NFL Draft Class





ASHBURN, Va. – On the eve of his first rookie mini-camp, Washington Football Team third-round Benjamin St-Juste became the first member of the 2021 WFT rookie class to sign his contract. And shortly after … the rest will come. All registered, from Thursday evening: LB Jamin Davis

OT Sam Cosmi

DB Benjamin St-Juste

WR Dyami brown

TE John Bates

S Darrick Forrest

LS Shrimp Cheeseman

THE William Bradley-King

THE Shaka Toney

WR Dax Milne The St-Juste case is a good example of the kind of money we are talking about. The Minnesota Golden Gophers cornerback will get a $ 1,069 million signing bonus, along with a base salary of $ 660,000 in his rookie year, $ 891,853 in his sophomore year, $ 1,123,706 in his third season and $ 1,355,559 in his fourth year, according to the Washington Post. It’s a total of $ 5,100,758 if he makes it to the term of the contract. As for St-Juste, who we’ll see for the first time in burgundy and gold at the Inova Sports Performance Center this weekend – he was called up to be a corner kick and there hasn’t been one coach or talent evaluator we’ve had spoken with the feeling that he will not be successful as such. Why? Because it is supple and has good feet. Of course, the WFT feels pretty good about Jamin and Cosmi and Dyami and Bates and everything else … READ MORE: Washington Football Team Trading Ideas for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: What’s the Cost? But let’s spend a moment at St-Juste knowing we’ll have time for all the kids all weekend … He doesn’t seem to be really stiff in these hips and he’s good in and out of his breaks, something a 6’3 “bend doesn’t usually have. He switched from Michigan and worked his way up the depth map in Minnesota, often taking on Rashod Bateman from the first round. He should be very comfortable in man coverage due to his frame and long arms, with the educated guess here is that the WFT and Jack Del Rio will be playing more man coverage this year than last. READ MORE: What Will Charles Leno Jr. along? In Del Rio’s first season, Washington was around 62% zone, and St-Juste can play either well or even tighter off-man coverage. And now he doesn’t have to worry about his contract anymore. The Montreal resident can simply go to work in Washington, knowing that he will be locked up and taken care of. … and so are all of his classmates.

