Sports
Can The Young Guns In Mens Tennis Dethrone Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic? I don’t see anyone there yet, says Reilly Opelka
Give credit to Reilly Opelka for his honesty.
The 2-meter-tall American was asked if the young guns in men’s tennis are about to dethrone Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic from the majors, and he could have given a different answer. He could have said his generation came hard for the legends and was eager to dethrone them … this or next year.
Instead, he recognized the seemingly obvious.
I don’t know, he told Prakash Amritraj on Tennis Channel after his 7-5, 7-6 (2) win over Federico Delbonis in the quarter finals in Rome. You have to think at some point, these guys, Rafa, Novak, I mean, they play a league in us. They have a tour within the tour of who will end up with the most Slams.
So at the end of the day, come Australia, come Paris, come Wimbledon and come US Open, I think they are in a different gear … I don’t know how close we are. Rafa had his best French Open ever last year, Novak at the Australian Open was as good as ever. I mean when you’re talking about Grand Slams I don’t see anyone there yet.
He’s not wrong.
World No. 1 Djokovic, 33, and No. 3 Nadal, 34, have won 10 of the last 11 Grand Slam titles, with Djokovic taking his 18th major at this year’s Australian Open and Nadal taking his 20th at the French Open last fall . The King of Clay will try to capture his record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title at Roland Garros starting later this month.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Nadal was asked after an opening round win over talented 19-year-old Jannik Sinner if the young guns could dethrone the legends.
“Let’s see in three weeks, or in four weeks,” he replied. ‘Wasn’t that the case yet, but why not? Hopefully not, but anything can happen. We are older and they are always better and better. ‘
Nadal then came back from a set and a break-down on Thursday to knock off Canadian star Denis Shapovalov, 22, in three sets to advance to the quarter-finals.
Between the Big 3 of Nadal, Djokovic and Roger Federer (20) they have won 58 major titles together. European men have together won 65 of the last 66. No American has won a Slam since Andy Roddick at the 2003 US Open.
This week, American men’s tennis hit a new low when they failed to get a player into the Top 30 in the world for the first time since the ATP rankings in 1973. Opelka was just outside at number 31.
Now the 7-footer is in his first Masters 1000 semifinal and will meet the winner between Nadal and Alexander Zverev. He didn’t drop his serve, bombarding 77 aces against four double faults, as well as playing cunning and efficient tennis from the baseline.
When asked if he was surprised to see his first semi-final on clay, Opelka said with a big punch: “It’s hard to say. You look at John Isner, he had a lot of success on clay. I think there is a fine line. I think the bigger guys who can get a lot of free points on their serve can also benefit from more time on their first pitch, which will be more successful than some of the other big guys.
It just gives you more time and if you serve it well the surface doesn’t affect it as much.
