Crypto.com announces 2-year partnership with IIHF for World Cup Hockey

BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA – MAY 26: Team Finland celebrates winning World Championship after 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey World Cup Slovakia, last game between Canada and Finland at the Ondrej Nepela Arena on May 26, 2019 in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Getty images



Crypto.com, a cryptocurrency trading platform with a global headquarters in Hong Kong, announced on Friday that it has signed a two-year deal to become the official cryptocurrency and NFT sponsor of the IIHF World Championship.

The announcement comes a week before the 2021 tournament kicks off in Riga, Latvia on May 21.

The partnership was signed between Crypto.com and Infront Sports & Media, the official marketing partner for the IIHF World Championship, said Rene Fasel, president of the International Ice Hockey Federation. The IIHF has enjoyed a strong and fruitful partnership with Infront, extending the federation’s reach into digital media and really bringing the World Cup to the 21st.st century.

We were not surprised when Infront came to us with this proposal. They are really progressive and trying to find the next big thing in sports marketing and technology. I believe they have also found a very strong partner with Crypto.com and we look forward to starting this venture together.

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency app. In just four months between October 2020 and February 2021, the company’s customer base has grown from five million users to more than 10 million.

Our publicly stated goal is to reach 100 million users by the end of next year, and we were confident we could achieve this well, said co-founder and CEO Kris Marszalek.

As it has grown, Crypto.com has been active in the sports world, particularly with non-replaceable digital tokens such as photos and videos that can be marked as unique by the same blockchain technology used with cryptocurrency making them valuable as collectibles . .

While NFTs have been around for years, 2021 marks significant adoption of NFTs by clients across the cryptocurrency world and beyond, Marszalek said.

NFTs are very similar to physical collectibles. Each NFT has a finite number of editions, along with easily verifiable ownership history and provenance.

As NFTs have hit the mainstream, some buyers make purchases because of emotional ties to the asset. Others hope their limited edition investment will appreciate over time.

Value, as they say, is in the eyes of the beholder, Marszalek said.

The partnership with the IIHF includes Crypto.com branding at the next two World Championships, as well as the release of a series of NFT collectibles featuring some of the greatest moments in IIHF history, available exclusively at Crypto.com/NFT and make their debut at this year’s tournament.

The IIHF archive contains some of the most exciting hockey moments in the history of the game, Marszalek said. This prestigious content will be the latest addition to our NFT platform of top sports, art, pop culture and music collectibles.

It gives fans the chance to effectively get a piece of the World Championship and its history for themselves, said Adam Steiss, the IIHF’s communications manager.

If you ask a hockey fan what their favorite ice hockey memory is, they have a lot of stories to tell and memories to share. This is especially true when it comes to the international game.

Ask a Slovak fan where they were when Peter Bondra took his country’s incredible gold medal victory over Russia at the 2002 World Cup, or a Finnish fan what their greatest memory was of one of their country’s World Cup trophies.

There are many great memories that technology now allows us to relive, experience and appreciate in a whole new way.

The IIHF will become Crypto.com’s third NFT partner in the sports world, after Lega Serie A and the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team. The company also signed a first partner of its kind with an NHL team, the Montreal Canadiens, in a deal in March that would place the firms’ branding on the center ice of the Canadiens home track, the Bell Center.

In everything we do, we seek to partner with organizations that are leaders in their field, Marszalek said. Ice hockey is an international sport enjoyed by hundreds of millions of fans, and the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship brings together fans from all over the world for two weeks.

What sets the IIHF partnership apart, he added, is that with the IIHF Ice Hockey World Cup, we will feature content from a wide variety of games highlighting multiple teams, years and moments.

The defenders of team Latvia during the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship game between Sweden and Latvia on May 20, 2019 in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Getty images



While Latvian fans are known as some of the most loyal and raw players in international hockey, local health restrictions dictate that the 2021 World Cup will take place without fans in the stands, at least for preliminary round matches. If restrictions ease, the gates may open to the singing, drum-pounding enthusiasts in time for the medal round, which runs June 3-6.