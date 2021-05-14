‘He lives on in Killamarsh’: table tennis tables set up in memory of ‘competitive’ and beloved grandfather after 2,700 fundraising





The grandfather who was known as a competitive sportsman sadly passed away on December 21 after a short illness, given his love of football, golf, bowls, tennis and fishing. Born and raised in Killamarsh, Tom is survived by his wife Janice, daughter Jessica, son Tom Junior and grandchildren Freddie and Zachary. The avid sportsman previously worked as a miner and truck driver, but had a strong role in the community, coaching many local teams. Sign Up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:133.0667%"/> Tom introduced himself with daughter Jessica. In his honor, the 61-year-old’s friends and family crowdfunded to buy an outdoor table tennis table with the goal of eventually hosting a local tournament. His family was so overwhelmed that they decided to buy a second concrete table to show their gratitude to the dozens who donated. The all weather tables, each weighing two tons, were delivered to the Killamarsh Juniors Athletic Club where the grandfather of two used to play. The inscription on the tables reads: live the life you love, while the other says love the life you live. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.625%"/> Tom’s family at Killamarsh Juniors Athletic Club with the new table tennis tables: (front left to right) Elaine Drake, Adam Pearson with Freddie Thomas in the stroller and (back row) Tom Enright Junior, Ella Heywood, Janice Enright and Jessica Enright with Zachary. Both tables are available free of charge for junior club members. Janice said, “It’s like we’re closing the circle for us, my kids Jess and Tom, who are grown up now, can remember being there with him when he was playing there. “He loved his life and the idea behind the tables is that other people get to have fun and have fun and just have a few moments of fun. Killamarsh Junior Athletic Club reopens on Monday 17 May and the Toms family have thanked the club’s committee for their help and support in supplying the table tennis tables. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.625%"/> “Love the life you life” is engraved on one of the tables in memory of the beloved grandfather. Janice added: “He would love to give something back to Killamarsh, that would be a great thing to him because he was born here, he is buried here. “It means a lot to me that his name is still there and those tables are concrete, they are two tons of concrete, so they have been here for a long, long time and the fact that his name is on them. “He lives on in Killamarsh and he would love it. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.625%"/> Tom’s family and friends came to see how the two-ton concrete table tennis tables were delivered on May 7. A message from Phil Bramley, Derbyshire Times Editor In these confusing and troubling times, local journalism is more important than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter taking out a subscription or buy a newspaper. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6875%"/> Tom (left) plays table tennis with his son Tom Junior in Matlock Park on Father’s Day in 2019. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.5625%"/> The sportsman was known for being competitive.

