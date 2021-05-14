IU says Hunter is leaving the program | IE





Indiana’s off-season carousel unexpectedly started turning again on Thursday. Since Coach Mike Woodson took over the reins of the basketball program in late March, the Hoosiers had already let three players leave through the transfer portal, two transfers joined the team, and had also signed a five-star high school recruit. The uproar continued on Thursday when Indiana announced that petty striker Jerome Hunter, who would have been a redshirt junior in 2021-22, is leaving the program. “We appreciate everything Jerome has done as a member of the program and wish him nothing but the best in the future,” Woodson said in a statement. Hunter had an up-and-down career with the Hoosiers, showing flashes of the prolific scorer and tall, athletic defender that made him an elite recruit who came out of high school in Pickerington, Ohio, but never quite matured into a contributor to every game. The 6-foot-7 wing averaged 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in his second red-shirt season with Indiana, shooting 43.4% from the field and 34.2% from outside the 3-point line. The latter was third on the team, behind only Armaan Franklin and Al Durham. With Hunter’s departure, each of Indiana’s top three 3-point shooters from last season has left the program. Hunter was the 59th-seeded recruit in the country during the 2018 cycle, the best player in Indiana class before five-star guard Romeo Langford chose the Hoosiers. Hunter was expected to contribute immediately, but a mysterious leg injury kept him out his entire freshman season. He returned for his freshman season when he averaged 3.8 points and 2.1 rebounds. However, the injury slowed his development and he admitted during the 2020-21 season that he just got back to the level of comfort he had in defense when he was in high school three years earlier. Hunter’s departure comes weeks after the addition of Northwestern transfer Miller Kopp, a fellow 6-7 wing who would likely have battled Hunter for minutes on end. The pair should also have held off a 6-6 challenge from Jordan Geronimo, who was athletic and defensively instinctive as a freshman last season. Before Hunter left, Indiana appeared to have its roster for 2021-22, with all 13 roster spots filled. Now there is another scholarship open and Indiana will likely return to the transfer portal. Kopp and former Pittsburgh guard Xavier Johnson have already switched to the program this off-season. Among the players Indiana has contacted in recent days is South Florida’s 7-0 center Michael Durr, who committed to Virginia Tech before reopening his recruitment Monday and meeting with all of Indiana staff, including Woodson. Durr averaged 8.8 points and 7.9 rebounds last season. Big Ten releases conference slate The Big Ten announced its men’s basketball conference on Thursday for the upcoming season, with dates, start times and broadcast information to be released at a later date. Indiana and Purdue face each other twice, as has been the case every year since the conference went to a 20-game schedule in 2018/19. Indiana will also have home and home games with Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin. They play Illinois, Michigan and Rutgers only in Assembly Hall and Iowa, Michigan State and Northwestern only on the road. Purdue will face it twice in Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Rutgers and Wisconsin, compete against Maryland, Nebraska and Ohio State at Mackey Arena, and travel to Michigan State, Minnesota and Penn State. [email protected]

