After coach saga, selectors for women under the scanner | Cricket News





Ahead of the UK tour, the Neetu David-led committee was under pressure after bizarre home game selections against SA

NEW DELHI: With the return of the Indian cricket board (BCCI) Ramesh Powar as coach of the women’s team of India, the focus has now shifted to the selection panel led by Neetu David.

TOI understands that BCCI is focused on building a strong pool of players who can carry the team for years to come. However, the last team chosen by the selection committee has sparked the ire of many stakeholders in women’s cricket.

Dropping the bloom Shafali Verma of the ODI squad and seasoned pacemaker Shikha pandey from the entire series against South Africa at home in March, the board did not go well. "The selectors were rumored to say that Shikha was not fit and that Shafali needed a rest for ODIs. You couldn't understand how they got to that conclusion when the girls only played a few Women's T20 Challenge matches in a year," a senior BCCI official told TOI.

TOI also understands that the selectors oppose hard hitters Richa Ghosh are included in the ODI format. There were also some reservations about Priya Punia. “There is a line of thought that Shafali and Richa are only good for T20Is. If these young players are not blooded in the longer format, how are they going to grow? Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, ”the officer said.

“There is an ODI World Cup coming up in February. People like Shafali and Richa need to get enough experience in the longer format. They are impact players. They can add those extra 30 runs to the totals,” added the source.

It is also learned that former coach WV Raman was not satisfied with the selections for the South African series and this led to some friction with the selectors and senior players on the team.

With the women’s team scheduled for next month’s tour of England, it will be interesting to see how the selectors divide the players into three teams for the one-off Test, ODIs and T20Is.

