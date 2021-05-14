Unique, exhausting college football season near the finish

Connect with us

The longest college football season in history is drawing to a close this weekend after a grueling, haphazard period in which the football championship subdivision pushed most of its games into the spring for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Football Bowl Subdivision teams hosted a shortened season last fall, the FCS took the unusual step of delaying games until spring, although some teams have been preparing since last summer. Players and coaches alike say the constant specter of a sudden abandonment of coronavirus protocols made for a mentally draining season and one that athletic leaders said only slightly mitigated lost earnings.

But, they add, at least they get to play the games.

South Dakota State and Sam Houston play for the FCS Championship on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Eastern in Frisco, Texas, closing a shortened season featuring high-level football and some historic performances, as well as dozens of games lost to COVID 19 outbreaks.

The day also kicks off with a worrying countdown: Many programs will be inactive for less than two months before getting back together to prepare for fall football. Coaches have tried to adapt.

South Dakota State played a whopping 10 real freshmen, said coach John Stiegmeier, making concessions to real-life physical contact.

“Our employees have decided to really limit the amount of contact we have during the training,” he said.

So did Sam Houston, although coach KC Keeler said the toll for his players was far from just physical.

“We came back in June with the idea that we would play in September, and then all of a sudden that wasn’t on the table,” said Keeler. And then we kind of get ready for a spring season, but now there are a lot of questions: are we going to get to a spring season? Are there going to be peaks? It was physically and mentally exhausting going through all those things. The ups and downs of June . “

Daily or three times a week testing for the coronavirus posed a constant threat to players hoping to play and coaches hoping to deploy a team. Many programs didn’t play at all, and those that did became familiar with postponements or cancellations – sometimes not just of a game, but of the season.

For James Madison, who was # 1 for most of the year, a five-week period towards the end of the regular season resulted in four cancellations due to the virus. A twice-delayed game with Richmond moved to the last day of the regular season enabled the Dukes to qualify for the Colonial Athletic Association’s automatic berth in a 16-team truncated playoff field. The Dukes won 23-6 on April 17, the day before the playing field was determined.

The cost of the pandemic won’t be known until the fiscal years end in June, several athletic directors said, but Jeff Bourne of the Dukes had a gruesome guess what the coronavirus has cost his program.

“Suffice to say, sales are down 90% to 95%, so that’s a huge hit,” Bourne said.

Not only did James Madison lose a $ 600,000 guarantee for a game in North Carolina in the fall, the Dukes were only allowed to get 250 fans for their first two home games. They averaged 3,616 fans for five home dates, nearly 22,000 less than capacity.

Joe D’Antonio, commissioner of the CAA, said the cost to the league alone for COVID-19 testing during the playoff rounds of winter and spring sports was at least $ 500,000. Schools had to pay for the compulsory exams during the season.

A bonus to spring football: exposure. With no FBS games to compete with, the second tier of Division I football got more time on television, which is “a real showcase for FCS football,” athletic director John Hardt said in Richmond.

And it rewarded the players who stuck to it. Hardt recalled attending Richmond’s first practice this spring.

“The joy I saw behind those masks on the faces of players and then in their eyes and coaches, spring in their stride to be able to do what they love and they enjoy it so much, I think it’s a real, real valuable experience, ”he said.

And a break from relentless insecurity.

“We’ve been mentally on it since last March, when we were all sent home for COVID when our school was pushed online,” said Logan Backhaus, South Dakota state senior linebacker. “Then we stepped it up in the summer when we came back and did COVID checks every day. We were about to start the fall camp, and then our season will be canceled.”

Now that the Jackrabbits are one win away from their first national title, they have also heard talk that the championship will bear an asterisk as some leagues and teams have dropped out of it at all.

“We’ve proven we can win on the road, we’ve proven we can win from behind, so the people who say there’s an asterisk behind this championship … they don’t know the mental and physical work we do. “I’ve been working for over a year now,” said Backhaus.

On Sunday, that battle will all have been worthwhile for the first time national champion.

