High School Sports: Wingert continues in tennis match for singles, team stays alive (5/14/21)





(Photo courtesy of Steve Peterson, Spencer Daily Reporter) Above, Kaden Wingert, the Le Mars community, performs a play close to the net at the tennis rally on Wednesday. Wingert finished first in singles to advance to the individual state tennis tournament. SPENCER Le Mars Community senior Kaden Wingert will continue his season as an individual after finishing as a district champion in league on Wednesday at the Riverview Tennis Courts. The top two singles and top two doubles teams will advance to the state singles and doubles tournament to be held May 28-29. The 1A district meeting included the Bulldogs along with host Spencer, Bishop Heelan, Cherokee, Estherville-Lincoln Central, Spirit Lake-Okoboji, and Storm Lake. Wingert finished best of the singles competition, including a 6-1, 6-0 win over Storm Lake sophomore Josh Steffen, who was second in the district as those two will represent the area in the next round . Le Mars came just short of sending a doubles team when Matt Ahlers and Michael Meis finished third in the doubles. Storm Lakes senior duo Jaylen Saengchanpheng and Kevin Lopez were the district doubles champions. They defeated the second team of Charlie Steele and Sam Feldmann, both juniors from Spencer, with a run of 7-5, 6-2 in their head-to-head match. In the team classification, the three best teams from the district continue into the postseason. Spencer, the Class 1A No. 7 ranked team in the coaches poll, has accumulated the most points from wins at the tournament with 23 for being the district champions and getting a bye to the next round. They will compete against the winner of the second and third place teams, Storm Lake and Le Mars. The Tornados, who received votes in the latest coaches’ poll, finished with 21 points to take second place, while Le Mars, the number 10 ranked team, finished third with 14 points, four points better than fourth place Spirit Lake- Okoboji. Storm Lake will host Le Mars in the preliminary substate round scheduled at 10:00 AM on Saturday. The winner of that match will go on to play Spencer in the substitute round the following week. Team Scores: Spencer 23, Storm Lake 21, Le Mars 14, Spirit Lake-Okoboji 10, Estherville-Lincoln Central 5, Cherokee 2, Bishop Heelan 0.

