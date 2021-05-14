Instant Analysis: Suns spoil Blazers shot at playoff berth

It was close all Thursday night in Phoenix.

Neither the Trail Blazers nor the Suns made it to the last minutes of the third quarter by more than five points.

With the Suns forcing the Blazers to flip the ball over their season average coupled with Phoenix’s second chance points, the Suns took an 85-77 lead on their way to the final period. Torrey Craig’s 10 points in the last three minutes of the third helped Phoenix get that divorce.

But after Damian Lillard hit a three-pointer to open the fourth quarter while he and CJ McCollum played the entire second half, the Blazers were determined to secure a win and secure a playoff spot.

But while Lillard looked to take the Blazers to victory with his 24-quarter points, Chris Paul and the Suns always seemed to have an answer when the Blazers pulled out in the fourth.

And it was Devin Booker’s pair of free throws that secured the Suns’ victory, 118-117 over the Blazers.

Even though theTrail Blazers struggled from the start of three, Portland and Phoenix were all stuck at 26 at the end of the first quarter.

It was the CJ McCollum show in the first half. The Blazers who start firing picked up the Sun’s defenses while scoring in different ways. He took 20 points in the game in the first half to help the Blazers take a 53-52 lead at the break.

Between scoring McCollum and Damian Lillards and the Blazers’ high-level defense, Portland kept pace with Phoenix.

But it was Suns’ second unit that provided a significant score boost in the second half.

Dario Saric missed three free throws in the last minute and a half, while Devin Booker turned the ball over when he was called for a double dribble in the last six seconds.

The Suns were without Deandre Ayton (left knee; pain), Cameron Johnson (right wrist; sprain), and Abdel Nader (right knee; arthroscopy).

FINAL BOX SCORE: Suns 118, Trail Blazers 117

The good:

Both CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic picked up where they left off in Utah on Wednesday night. The duo mingled with Damian LillardThe aggressive attack to pilot the open track meant that the Blazers found success from within the arc early on. The Blazers carved 16 points in the paint after the first 12 minutes.

When the Suns doubled Lillard or Jusuf Nurkic, the Blazers whipped the ball around to find the open man. McCollum and Lillard came together for 35 points in the first half in a highly efficient shooting half. The Blazers as a team shot 51.2 percent of the field in the first half.

McCollum finished the bout with 27 points on 11-of-22 shooting. Lillard added 41 in 43 minutes of work.

Robert Covington came with timely buckets and a great rebound during the break. Covington’s pair of free throws with 1: 13 left in the game gave the Blazers a two-point lead. But he failed to take down a few in the final seconds. Covington finished with 16 points.

De Blazersonce again focused on not allowing three open looks. Phoenix was only 5 out of 15 from deep through the first two quarters. The Suns completed the game by firing 40.6 percent from behind the arch.

The bad:

Phoenix had plenty of chances for a second chance after the Blazers’ recovery in the first half, resulting in 10 second chance points.

While the Blazers kept the Suns at 39.1 percent in the first 24 minutes of action, Phoenix managed to get to the free-throw line to keep the game close in the first half.

Portland had a hard time delaying Mikal Bridges. The Suns started small forward and finished with 21 points after much success on the edge. While Cameron Payne thrived on offense in the second half. Payne scored 21 for the game.

Portland made eight sales figures in the first half.

The highlight:

Damian Lillard from coast to coast:

The stat:

The Blazers only shot four free throws in the first half compared to the Suns 11 free-throw attempts in the first half.

Next one:The Trail Blazers close the regular season against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday evening. The Blazers and Nuggets will give a tip at 6pm. PT on NBCSNW, the official network of the Portland Trail Blazers.