Wolfpack guys, Bravettes win crosstown tennis duels

The Glacier Wolfpack boys tennis team defeated Flathead 8-0 in a crosstown dual Thursday and improved to 12-0 in duels this season. The Bravettes swept their games with Glacier and won 8-0, led by direct wins from Alexis Kersten, Avery Cherot, Mayson Moore and Emma Hawkins. It was competitive, Glacier coach Josh Munro said. Every game had a competitive element. This is what you want to see at this time of the year, it means everyone is getting better. Marcella Mercer and doubles partner Claire Morris were part of several highly competitive three-set matches, beating Glaciers Colette Daniels and Haven Speer 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. Flatheads Kami Darrow and Sophie Dykhuizen shared Tori Dobis and Katy Bitney their second defeat of the season 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4. The No. 1 boys doubles match also went to three sets, with Glaciers defeating Ethan Purdy and Harrison Sanders Kutuk White and Ethan Vandenbosch 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. Our girls’ singles played well and we won three setters in doubles, said Flathead coach Jimmy Cripe. Sophomore Alexis Kersten led the way playing No. 1 singles for the first time and Patricia Hinchey and Bridget Crowley played great in their doubles debut. Glaciers Rory Smith won his 11th game of the season beating Nolan White in straight sets. Rory was light out and their doubles were very strong, Cripe added. Hats off to the Glacier Boys efforts, we didn’t get to their level this time and have a lot of work to do for the divisions. Next week are the Western AA Divisionals, hosted by Glacier on the FVCC courts Thursday and Friday. GIRLS Flathead 8, Glacier 0 Singles Alexis Kersten (Flathead) o. Mariah Dickey 6-1, 6-1. Emma Hawkins (Flathead) d. Mackenzie Baker 6-2, 6-0. Avery Cherot (Flathead) d. Sarah Downs 6-4, 6-2. Mayson Moore (Flathead) d. Naomi Jutzi 6-1, 6-1. Double Marcella Mercer / Claire Morris (Flathead) o. Colette Daniels / Haven Speer 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. Bridget Crowley / Patricia Hinchey (Flathead) o. Nicole Mitchell / Madison Johnson 6-1, 6-0. Kami Darrow / Sophie Dykhuizen d. Tori Dobis / Katy Bitney 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4. Alayna Creekmore / Peyton Walseth (Flathead) d. Rachel Jutzi / Madi Bartlett 2-6, 7-5, 6-0. BOYS Glacier 8, Flathead 0 Singles Rory Smith (glacier) d. Nolan White 6-1, 6-0. Will Rudbach (glacier) d. Ezra Epperly 6-3, 6-4. Jake Keller (glacier) d. Fynn Cox 7-5, 6-1. Kyler Knutson (glacier) d. Evan Sevaly 6-3, 6-3. Double Ethan Purdy / Harrison Sanders (glacier) d. Kutuk White / Ethan Vandenbosch 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. Alex Galloway / Trey Engellant (glacier) d. Tommy Wells / Drew Lowry 6-3, 6-2. Ethan Woods / Timmy Glanville (glacier) d. Cody Ramer / Quaid Ring 6-2, 6-2. Simon Roston / Calvin Schmidt (glacier) d. Greg Muljadi / Dylan Rehbein 6-3, 6-1.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos