Training in bio-bubble has brought the team closer: hockey striker Gurjant Singh





Indian hockey team forward Gurjant Singh, who played 47 games for the national team, believes that the amount of time the team has spent together in the national camp has built a natural understanding among the players. Gurjant, who got the chance to play for India on their recent tours, said the team has worked as a unit and this is one of the biggest reasons for Europe and Argentina’s success. “We’ve all been together in the camp for a year now, and I don’t think any other team would have spent so much time together during the lockdown. I think this is one of the pluses that everyone has been together for so long. After the nationwide lockdown ended, we never stopped training, ”Gurjant said in a Hockey India release. “We kept working hard and communicating with each other throughout the time we spent together. I think it built a natural understanding among us and that’s why the team worked as a unit. So yeah that’s one of the biggest reasons. behind our successful trips to Europe and Argentina, ”he continued. The 26-year-old added: “We were all that hungry to perform, to put all our preparations to the test, especially against a good side like Argentina. So yes, we were very excited to be back. We were in a fresh frame of mind, and I think that really helped us gain momentum on the tours. “ The Amritsar-born player believes the experience from the recent tours will help the world’s No. 5 teams compete against strong teams in the Olympics. “It is a plus that at this crucial moment we had the opportunity to play against Germany, Great Britain and Argentina. We not only got to know our strengths and weaknesses, but also theirs. We got to know their playing style. ” That’s why I think this experience will really help us compete against them in the Olympics, ”said Gurjant. The forward, who is currently training with the senior men’s core group at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Center in Bangalore, said the team is currently working on their physical strength. “We are currently working on our physical strength. We are making ourselves physically strong and getting used to the hot weather conditions. Since it will be the summer season during the Olympic Games in Japan, we are getting used to the heat. As we get closer to the Olympics, we will shift our focus to the technical aspects of the game, ”said Gurjant. Regarding preparations for the Olympics, Gurjant said: “We are really in a fresh mind and we have worked hard together. It is every athlete’s dream to represent his or her country at the Olympics. And it is. Biggest and only reason why we are all here. We are lucky to have a good setting here (in the camp) to train and prepare for the Olympics. “

