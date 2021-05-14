How much does house ice matter to lightning?

TAMPA The Lightning had the chance to earn ice at home for their first round playoff series against the Florida Panthers with a regulated victory in one of their last two regular season games against the Panthers. But they lost both matches, combined 10-1.

But in the current NHL, the importance of home ice cream may have been inflated, especially this season, with arenas of limited capacities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Yes, there is something about being able to play a decisive Game 7 at home in the postseason. But many series never get that far, and sometimes there is more pressure for a home team to perform in its own building in such situations.

Before the Lightning won last year’s Stanley Cup with no fans in the stands in bubble environments in Toronto and Edmonton, they had home ice during the 2018/19 postseason, but were swept in the first round by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Lightning lost three of their four regular road games against the Panthers with a combined 15-9, although they were exhausted from injuries in their last two games at BB&T Center.

I’ve been part of the playoff series we won when we had home ice, and I’ve been part of the playoff series we lost with home ice, said Lightning coach Jon Cooper. So we don’t care. We know what we need to do to win a series, and I don’t think it will amount to any team having a home ice advantage.

When Lightning Attacker Pat Maroon won the Stanley Cup with the Blues, St. Louis had only one streak of home ice advantage. They went 10-3 on the road during the postseason, winning three out of four away from home, including a decisive Game 7 in the Stanley Cup final against Boston.

I firmly believe that if you feel confident and you have road success year round and you feel confident on the road, you will succeed, Maroon said. It depends, but I just feel like a home edge, I don’t think it’s there anymore. I think teams just go out and play. I think plowing really feels like the crowd and energy in the other shed. Maybe it’s more electric and they get pumped up for it more than at home.

Young fans pose for a photo as Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg (94) prepares to throw a puck ahead of a game against the Lightning on Saturday at Sunrise. The Panthers won 5-1. [ MARY HOLT | AP ]

This post-season is just the fifth time that the Panthers have had a home ice advantage in a playoff series. They lost three of the previous four, their lone win came in a five-game Eastern Conference quarter-final against the Bruins en route to the only Stanley Cup final in franchise history.

While this year’s Lightning team played better at home (21-7-0) than on the road (15-10-3), defender Victor Hedman said he is looking forward to the road atmosphere in the playoffs after he left it last season had not had.

I’m going to Florida. you want that hostile environment to come in, Hedman said. You want to be booed because that means you are doing something right. That’s what makes sports great, I think, is to have that element of playing in front of fans. It won’t sell out, but it will be loud for sure.

Neither team will have a full building, but both will increase the capacity for their home games in the first round. Amalie Arena will be filled with a capacity of 37 percent or about 7,000 fans, up from 4,200 at the end of the regular season. The capacity at BB&T Center will be just under 50 percent, or 9,000-10,000 fans.

Since the teams are so close to each other, visiting fans are sure to travel to matches on the road. When the Lightning played their first series at Sunrise this season, Amalie Arena was not yet open to fans, so many fans traveled from Tampa to see their team for the first time since it won the cup.

Is it just, what, a three hour drive or something to Tampa? Florida forward Mason Marchment said. So I’m sure both games are going to be a bit packed with each other’s fans and stuff like that. So it will be fun. I don’t think about it too much. I don’t know about other guys, but you have to play the game wherever it is.

Related: Lightning’s cross-state rival creates a successful blueprint for admitting fans to booths

Florida was one of three NHL teams to open the season with fans in the stands. Since then, each team has begun to allow spectators of different capacities to enter its buildings. So while not as much as last season, fans will be part of the atmosphere again.

I think I almost took it for granted until we got to Chicago (on April 27) with no fans, and then you really feel that emptiness in the building, said Lightning striker Blake Coleman. It’s just a bit of a different atmosphere, a different feeling.

For a player like me who thrives on energy and high intensity games, things like that, it makes a big difference. I would expect the noise level and intensity to keep increasing as the playoffs come through here and all the way through, and I’m thrilled.

