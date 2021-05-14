Mountain West football post-jump camp power rankings

The tables have turned in Mountain West.

After the conference split in two in 2013, the Mountain Division had dominated the West Division. Not only did the Mountain have a 26-20 lead in 2013-19 bowl teams, it also went 83-50 against the West during that seven-year period. But things changed last season and the same should be true in 2021.

With the conference dropping divisions in 2020 due to COVID-19, five of the MW’s seven best teams came from the West, including all three bowl participants. In head-to-head games, the West went 11-4 against the Mountain, including San Jose State’s victory over Boise State in the conference’s title game. After being the subordinate division for years, the West broke out in 2020.

Looking at the upcoming season, I don’t expect that to change now that Nevada, San Jose State, San Diego State and Fresno State all look strong as they enter the 2021 season. Here is my ranking of the strength of my championship after the spring of MW teams going into the upcoming season.

MW spring football rankings

12. UNLV

Last season: 0-6, 0-6 MW

ESPN FPI 2021 Ranking: 122nd (out of 130)

2021 forecast: After playing 0-6 in his first season, things probably won’t be much better for Marcus Arroyo’s side in year two. The former Oregon offensive coordinator has upgraded the rebel recruitment and the run game has the potential to be one of the MW’s best behind RB Charles Williams. But UNLV found no answers to the quarterback last season, allowing 34 or more points in every game in 2020, continuing a trend of non-existent Tony Sanchez-era defense. The good news: the MW schedule is very favorable.

State of Utah

Last season: 1-5, 1-6 MW (forfeited vs. Colorado State counted in MW rankings but not overall record)

ESPN FPI 2021 Ranking: 120 (out of 130)

2021 forecast: Gary Andersen’s second term at Utah State was a huge mistake and he was impeached after just 16 games. He has been replaced by Arkansas state importer Blake Anderson, who did well on his previous stop, reaching six straight bowls before last year’s 4-7 campaign. Anderson is looking for a quick turnaround after adding six Power 5 transfers, and that’s excluding LB Justin Rice, a former Fresno State star who played for Anderson in Arkansas State last year. The seven defensive back should be strong, but this is not a year-long rebuild.

10. New Mexico

Last season: 2-5, 2-5 MW

ESPN FPI 2021 Ranking: 117th (out of 130)

2021 forecast: New Mexico showed some improvement last year under freshman coach Danny Gonzales despite playing the season in Las Vegas due to the COVID-19 restrictions, but there is still a long way to go. The New Mexico run game is supposed to be strong and there is some experience in quarterback, even if not accompanied by great success. Defensive coordinator Rocky Long is one of the best in the business, but that side of the ball lacks talent (32.6 ppg allowed last season), and Lobos’ pass game has been discontinued for years.

9. State of Colorado

Last season: 1-3, 2-3 MW (Utah State forfeiture counted in MW rankings but not overall record)

ESPN FPI 2021 Ranking: 106 (out of 130)

2021 forecast: We didn’t learn much about Colorado State in Steve Addazio’s debut season, as the team only scrambled four games (double-digit losses in three of them). The Rams’ offensive skill positions – outside of the quarterback – are good. QB Patrick O’Brien moved to Washington this off-season, so that position remains in the dark. CSU’s pass rush, led by Miami transfer Scott Patchan, is supposed to be elite, but the secondary has big questions. In addition, the schedule will make it difficult for CSU to reach its first bowl game since 2017.

8. Air Force

Last season: 3-3, 2-2 MW

ESPN FPI 2021 Ranking: 98th (out of 130)

2021 forecast: The Air Force is returning almost all of its offensive skill players and should have a seasoned defense. The biggest question mark is the line of attack, which must be completely rebuilt. That’s a big concern, as you might imagine for a team running the option. Air Force is always a good bet to go bowling, although it has happened that only four of the last eight years under Troy Calhoun entered his tenure after six consecutive bowl berths. It can be difficult to predict the Air Force given annual roster revenue, but a post-season berth is realistic.

7. Hawaii

Last season: 5-4, 4-4 MW

ESPN FPI 2021 Ranking: 84 (out of 130)

2021 forecast: It’s saying something when my fifth-placed West Division team leads four Mountain Division schools. Hawaii returns as veteran quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who can beat teams with his arm or legs. The Rainbow Warriors have the top of the MW secondary which should help make up for a below average D line. Todd Graham squeezed out a bowl berth in the first year of the job, although it won’t be easy to repeat that as Hawaii plays in an on-campus makeshift stadium with Aloha Stadium condemned.

6. Wyoming

Last season: 2-4, 2-4 MW

ESPN FPI 2021 Ranking: 100th (out of 130)

2021 forecast: Usually from Wyoming you can count on two things: a good run game and an excellent defense. With RB Xazavian Valladay back, that hasty attack should go smoothly, and Wyoming could have the MW’s best defensive unit. The big question is whether QB Sean Chambers can make it through a season. A dynamic runner, Chambers has had three consecutive end-of-season injuries, including the last two against Nevada (the 2020 injury came in the first series of the season). The pieces are there to fight for a split crown.

State of San Diego

Last season: 4-4, 4-2 MW

ESPN FPI 2021 Ranking: 92nd (out of 130)

2021 forecast: SDSU’s defense is always bad, although it will be interesting to see if anything slips in season two after Rocky Long. The defensive front and linebackers should be great, but the Aztecs lost some top players in the secondary. RB Greg Bell was really good last season when he was healthy, so expect SDSU’s run game to stay strong. The big question is the quarterback, where there always seems to be a gap at SDSU. Unless there is a massive improvement in that position, there is a ceiling to the Aztecs’ potential.

State of Fresno

Last season: 3-3, 3-3 MW

ESPN FPI 2021 Ranking: 94 (out of 130)

2021 forecast: Few MW teams can match Fresno State’s talent as quarterback (Jake Haener), running back (Ronnie Rivers), and wide receiver (Jalen Cropper, Keric Wheatfall, Josh Kelly), so the offense has to be dynamic among sophomores coach Kalen DeBoer, whose team dealt with COVID-19 issues coming in and in the middle of the 2020 season. Fresno State allowed way too many big plays on defense last year, so that needs to improve, as do the special teams. The schedule is tough – two Pac-12 teams – but the Bulldogs should get to a bowl.

3. State of Boise

Last season: 5-2, 5-0 MW

ESPN FPI 2021 Ranking: 78th (out of 130)

2021 forecast: Two things stand out about this ranking: (1) Boise State in the only Mountain Division team in the top five and (2) Boise State in third? I’ve never ranked the Broncos anywhere, but first in the MW to go into a season. And while Boise State should be excellent again with six All-MW players returning, it will have a first-time head coach (Andy Avalos) and big plays – on offense and defense – were a problem last season. Boise State is still a good bet for double-digit wins, but it’s not head and shoulders above the MW’s other top teams.

State of San Jose

Last season: 7-1, 6-0 MW

ESPN FPI 2021 Ranking: 83rd (out of 130)

2021 forecast: SJSU was one of the best stories in the country last season as the Spartans remained undefeated in the regular season and won the MW title (the bowl game was a different story). Coach Brent Brennan has changed the culture of SJSU, with many of last year’s title team pieces returning, including QB Nick Starkel, although his two best receivers (Bailey Gaither, Tre Walker) have disappeared. Key S Tre Webb has also just entered the transfer portal. SJSU has the chance to repeat as long as it can replace Gaither and Walker’s explosiveness.

1. Nevada

Last season: 7-2, 6-2 MW

ESPN FPI 2021 Ranking: 75th (out of 130)

2021 forecast: Nevada was only half way from reaching its first MW title match last season, but turned a 13-point lead over SJSU in the regular season finale into a 10-point loss. The Wolf Pack returns nine All-MW players, including the reigning offensive player of the year of the conference (Carson Strong), the league’s best receiver (Romeo Doubs) and the league’s top-tight end (Cole Turner ). The defense should start 10 seniors, upgrading the secondary. The schedule is tough with five tough road races, but if Nevada doesn’t make it to the MW title game this season, it’s fair to wonder when it will ever happen.

Columnist Chris Murray provides insight into the sport in Northern Nevada. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @ByChrisMurray.