MLB News: Corbin Burnes strikes a record of 58 batters before walking one batter





Kyle Lesniewski | Brew Crew Ball: The day after Gerrit Cole tied the record for most strikeouts without allowing a walk, Corbin Burnes broke it. Burnes struckout 58 batters before issuing his first walk of the season. Cole’s streak is still running at 56, so hell has a chance to tie or break it. Al Yellon | Vented Cubbie Blue: The Cubs were one of several teams announcing plans to increase allowable capacity Thursday, ahead of the CDC’s announcement that fully vaccinated people will no longer have to wear masks or social distance in most indoor settings. The Cubs will increase their capacity to 60 percent from May 28. They were already at 25 percent to start the season. also the Brewers allows 100 percent on June 25, the Phillies allows 100 percent on June 12 and the Twins will allow 100 percent on July 5. Andrew Baggarly and Eno Sarris | The athletic $: Leaguewide, base stealers have been successful 76.9 percent of the time, which is the most successful they’ve ever been. There are several factors that contribute to the increase in the success rate, including strikeout-focused pitchers and framing-focused catchers. Most of the time, teams like the Giants have gotten smarter about when to go. Fast hits Albert Pujols has cleared waivers and is now a free agent. According to a report by William Boor, Diamondbacks toppers Corbin Carroll will undergo a year-end operation. In seven games at High-A Hillsboro, Carroll hit .435 / .552 / .913. Source: #Dbacks top prospect Corbin Carroll will undergo seasonal shoulder surgery. William boor (@wboor) May 14, 2021 Joey Gallo held a 3-3 tie in the 10th inning with a perfect throw to get Chas McCormick.







