Super Rugby: Hurricanes score a cricket score in a 17-time thriller against Waratahs

According to one of the most famous cricket locations in the world, the Hurricanes and Waratahs stood for a century on Friday night.

In a helter-go-kart, mind-boggling Super Rugby Trans-Tasman opener on Australian soil, the Hurricanes took off for a 64-48 oval-ball victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground, as defense was sometimes optional for both sides.

In a gap of 17 times, the Hurricanes themselves scored 10, were never quite able to shake off their hosts, but did enough to open their account after a lowest place finish at 2-6 in the Aotearoa league.

Julian Savea and Billy Proctor each scored a double, while fullback Jordie Barrett was again very present, scoring a try and adding 19 runs in total.

Remarkably, the Hurricanes were ahead with just nine minutes left with 10 minutes to go when Waratahs flanker Lachlan Swinton scored from a lineout, before quick tries by super subs Pepesana Patafilo and Asafo Aumua made it.

To top off the madness, Tahs fullback Jack Maddocks ran on the siren for nearly the entire length of the field, not enough to avert the hosts’ ninth consecutive defeat in 2021. they combined in 2004 when the Waratahs won 49-31 next door at the Sydney Football Stadium, which is currently under reconstruction.

Mark Baker / AP Hurricane Wing Julian Savea scores the first of his double against the Waratahs.

The Hurricanes will breathe a sigh of relief after a few narrow defeats at home, but kick themselves in front of a slow defense that ushered in soft tries and kept the game alive against an already lacking confidence. They will return home this Friday to receive the rebels.

They also cross their fingers for a positive medical report on 20-year-old first-five-eighth Ruben Love who was stretched in the third minute after lying prone with a suspected neck injury.

Guest channel Stan Sport reported that Love had been taken to hospital by ambulance, but was sitting up talking and his vital movements were okay.

Captain Dane Coles told Stan Sport about the game: it was a bit different, I didn’t expect that score. Happy with our attack, we scored some good tries, but the defense needs some work. Our attack mentality flowed into our defense with a few sloppy moments.

It’s good for a change, preparation for different slides, different players and a new challenge. It’s just great to come here and start our campaign and have a win.

Mark Baker / AP Hurricane substitute Brayden Iose runs off to score on the SCG.

The Hurricanes led 33-24 at half time after a hectic first half of eight times – five of which for the visitors – and a major injury.

Love had a false impression of a low front-on tackle on Waratah’s flanker Charlie Gamble and was down for an eternity as medical personnel rushed to help. The game was delayed for about 10 minutes because the Rising Star was prevented from being moved before being stretched on the Medication Sheet.

When the game resumed, the Hurricanes opened the score with a gem from a set game, with replacement pivot Orbyn Leger on the run and found Savea with a wide pass. Leger sat well in the driver’s seat and enjoyed some extra space.

The Waratahs caused early problems with the interference and the Canes defense close to the ruck was also a concern, as wing Alex Newsome and prop Angus Bell scored soft tries.

Mark Baker / AP Salesi Rayasi causes more trouble for Waratah’s defense when Max Douglas tries to stop him.

But when the Hurricanes got the ball, they were deadly, bending Waratah’s shaky line of defense and producing wondrous offloads.

They occasionally ran amok when Leger, DuPlessis Kirifi and Salesi Rayasi were prominent, and attackers like Xavier Numia and Isaia Walker-Leawere hammered it out. Barrett swept off two tacklers to walk over, while Coles enjoyed a rare rolling attempt from an offensive lineout.

After a messy start to the second half with poor passing and handling errors, Savea got his second when he stormed on a spiked Barrett crosskick and it looked completely out of place.

But the Tahs wouldn’t leave when gag Harry Johnson-Holmes made his way twice in the space of 10 minutes.

Substitute loose striker Brayden Iose showed a turn of foot against the Highlanders and he produced the individual attempt of the night at the SCG, bursting on an Army pass and dashing 40 yards for a blast.

Then when Barrett pulled out to set up Peter Umaga-Jensen at the famous cricket stadium, they raised their half-century in 61 minutes – not bad in any code.

AT A GLANCE

Hurricanes 64 (Julian Savea 2, Billy Proctor 2, Jordie Barrett, Dane Coles, Brayden Iose, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Pepesana Patafilo, Asafo Aumua tries; Barrett 7 con) Waratahs 48 (Harry Johnson-Holmes 2, Alex Newsome, Angus Bell, Jake Gordon, Lachlan Swinton, Jack Maddocks tries; Ben Donaldson 5 con, pen). HT: 33-24.