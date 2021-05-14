Big things are happening for Willowbrook tennis

It is an exciting time for the Willowbrook tennis program.

Not only are the Warriors 6-2 and playing well this season, the school recently broke ground with a new tennis facility.

Upon completion, Willowbrook will have 16 tennis courts on its campus.

There are plenty of talented Warriors who will use these jobs – only two seniors Nathan Nichols (second doubles) and Yousef Habeeb (third singles) are in the lineup. Willowbrook is currently ranked third in the conference behind Downers Grove South and Hinsdale South.

“The good news is that my team is very young and has a lot of talent,” said Warriors coach Ed Delacruz.

Number 1 singles player Patrick Kozbial is over .500 as a sophomore, as is junior team captain Tawfic Elghor.

Delacruz calls the second-year combination of Quinten Terselic and Connor Nolan his ‘energy players’. Sam D’Alessandro is a “versatile doubles player” and all of them also won records at the conference.

Update Glenbard East:

The Rams were 4-3-1 mid-week, with their best win over Bartlett, 5-2. They lost a tough 4-3 game to rival Glenbard South.

“We hope to catch up on that through our regular season conference matches or in the conference tournament,” said Rams coach Steve Hoogerheide.

Junior first singles player Matt Naughton has played well, according to Hoogerheide, culminating in a victory over Streamwood.

Senior Matt Gollins and junior Steve Flanagan are 6-2 in the first doubles match. Despite being new to tennis, the second doubles team of senior Ian Andler Pascual and sophomore John Polyak was a pleasant surprise with a 4-2 record.

“They worked very hard and quickly picked up the game,” said Hoogerheide.

Update Glenbard South:

The Raiders are 6-2 including wins over Glenbard East and Bartlett. They are led by sophomore Erik Ziekus (5-2) and senior Steve Lietz (7-0)

“So far, our senior leadership has been key to us,” said coach Wade Hardtke. “We have a good group of singles and they are doing well for us.”

Hinsdale Central update:

The Red Devils roll 8-0 again, including a win over Lyons.

“They (Lyon) are a rival to us and are always a challenge,” said coach John S. Naisbitt. “We’re limited to playing in our conference to section and state and haven’t seen the rest of the state so it will be interesting.”

Hinsdale Central has the talent to make noise in the late season. Senior captain Ansh Shah and junior Noah Hernandez are both “excellent players going to play to the next level,” said Naisbitt. Ansh will play at Division III Case Western next fall, and Naisbitt said Hernandez has the talent to play at a Division 1 college next year.

One of the highlights for Hernandez, playing at No. 1 in singles, is beating Dominck Cochran of Lyon 6-0, 7-6.

Update York:

Coach Courtney Bison loves the mix she’s seen in her team’s 6-3 start, with wins over Glenbard West, Downers Grove South, Downers Grove North, Hinsdale South and Proviso West.

“We have a nice mix this year – half are returning varsity players and the other half are new, so the games were competitive,” said Bison. “I am proud of how resilient our players have been and how hard they work regularly.”

Senior Gage Burkhardt and junior Sam Wit’s number 1 doubles team is 6-3 and junior TJ Paul and freshman Anthony Arnieri’s second doubles team is 7-2.

Bison also likes the way third doubles – senior Grant Dyer and junior Gannon Rice – and fourth doubles – juniors Jack Tuchscherer and Paul Nicoli – play.

Senior Nate White, freshman Adam Fennell and junior Jonah Sweley make up the one through three singles positions, respectively.

“They keep it tough, but stay as competitive as they can,” said Bison.

Saint Francis update:

The Spartans have a dynamite No. 1 junior singles Kory Carlson who is currently No. 5 in the IHSA’s Tennis Power rankings of nearly 1,600 Illinois singles. He is 13-2.

In the second singles Matt Kazmirak is at number 214 in the same ranking with a record of 9-4.

Carlson faced Jacob Williams of Wheaton Academy on Thursday and lost a close match, 7-6, 6-3. The two played in the sectional two years ago and Williams won.

The two may meet again on June 4th and 5th, when St. Francis organizes an autopsy.

Generally speaking, the Spartans are 5-9.

“We don’t have the necessary depth this season and are losing 13 seniors after last year’s non-season,” said coach Tom Castronovo. “All these guys are happy to be back after their season was wiped out.”

Wheaton Academy Update:

The Warriors improved to 6-3 after beating St. Francis on Thursday. They are 2-0 in conference.

Number 1 singles player Jacob Williams has only lost once. Next year he will play at Wheaton College.

“He’s doing a great job this season,” said Warriors coach Elisha Hougland.

Update from Lake Park:

Lake Park has started the season 7-4, including the title of its own Lake Park Invitational.

“I am very proud of the work this team does on a daily basis and all their efforts are paying off,” said Lancers coach Tim Martin.

Seniors Joey Randazzo and Danny Steuer are off the field friends and play well in the first doubles with a win this week at St. Charles North. Generally they are 12-2.

“Joey is our team captain and sets the tone in practice every day with his strong work ethic and intensity,” said Martin. “Danny has played great and is our most improved player.”

Martin called Oliver Kubicki the “best freshmen we’ve had in a while.” He is 10-4 on the first basehits after a narrow loss against St. Charles North’s Mattas Ciabilis.

“It was great to see the daily growth in Oliver’s game as he gains experience playing tennis in high school,” said Martin. “I am very excited to see him play this last part of the season.”