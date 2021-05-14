2021-22 schedule released for men’s hockey





TROY, NY The men’s hockey team of the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) plays 38 regular season games during the 2020-21 season, including 18 at the Houston Field House. The schedule features four games against 2021 NCAA Tournament teams, as well as the Engineers’ first-ever meeting with Long Island University and their maiden trip to Alaska since 2015-16. “This is the most exciting release I can remember,” said the fifth-year head coach Dave Smith . “Our players will be able to play 18 home games next year for our great fans at the Houston Field House. Our schedule has a great mix of non-league games and a good balance between home and away. . “ The Engineers host Brock University in an exhibition game on Saturday, October 2, before opening the regular season at home with a run of two games against Bowling Green, on October 8 and 9. RPI continues its longest home stand of the year the following weekend, when Canisius visits the Houston Field House for a family weekend (Oct. 15-16). Rensselaer sets out for the first time on October 23, when he heads to Burlington, Vt. Going to take on Vermont for a one-game weekend. The ECAC hockey game kicks off the last weekend of October, with RPI traveling to Union, before the Dutch visit Troy the following evening (October 28-29). Saturday is the annual “Black Out” match against Union. North Country rivals St. Lawrence and Clarkson continue a mini-home stand for the Engineers (November 4-5) as the calendar turns to November, before RPI embarks on its first full weekend road trip by heading to Colgate and Cornell (12 November). -13). RPI will host Long Island University for the first time on Nov. 19, with a return trip to the ward the following evening. The Engineers then play house-and-house with Hockey East foe Northeastern on Thanksgiving weekend, welcoming the Huskies into town (Nov. 26), before making the trip to Boston (Nov. 28). The Engineers will return to conference game for a single weekend (December 3-4), when they host Quinnipiac and Princeton, before opening a play where they will play away from home nine out of ten. RPI visits Alaska for an extended weekend of December 10-16, where they will face the Nanooks four times to conclude the first half of the season. Vermont then officially closes 2021 with a visit to the Houston Field House (Dec. 30), before the Engineers travel to the military for a non-league affair (Jan. 2). Four straight ECAC hockey games follow, with the Engineers opening their season series with Harvard and Dartmouth (Jan 7-8) and closing their annual series with Clarkson and St. Lawrence (Jan 14-15). The Engineers host Yale and Brown (Jan. 21-22) the weekend before the ninth game of the Albany Mayor’s Cup against Union at the Times Union Center (Jan. 29), the last non-conference game scheduled. A road trip to Princeton and Quinnipiac (February 4-5) kicks off the team’s month of February, before the Alumni Weekend against Cornell and Colgate (February 11-12). The match with the Raiders will be the 44th annual Big Red Freakout! Rensselaer then travels to Brown and Yale (February 18-19), before closing the regular season against Dartmouth and Harvard at home (February 25-26). The team is celebrating its graduation class against the Crimson.

