Why the Chicago White Sox is MLB’s Most Interesting (and Best) Team

CHICAGO – Their 28-year-old rookie sensation has already named a hamburger after him. Their number 5 starter has thrown a no-hitter. Their second baseman makes contact on 99.3% of the attacks. They have lost both their starting left and midfielders. And their Hall of Fame manager’s shocking decisions have lightened sports radio phone lines.

Welcome to the most interesting – and best – team in the American League.

The Chicago White Sox had their coming-out party in 2020, hitting the postseason for the first time since 2008, then sent shockwaves through the baseball world with their management change last winter by firing Rick Renteria first and then firing him. to replace. with Tony La Russa, who previously led the White Sox from 1979 to 1986 and last held the position in St. Louis a decade ago.

Inquiries about the appointment stretch into the first month of the season, with La Russa’s initial decisions being scrutinized. But he’s leading the team that’s on top of our MLB Power Rankings six weeks after returning to the dugout, thanks to a group that plays just as well as everyone else in the game right now.

The best rotation in baseball?

The White Sox wouldn’t be where they are without the five pitchers taking the ball up the mound. It’s the best rotation in the American League, and it’s not even close as they have put together the only AL ERA under 3am. Lucas Giolito, Dallas Keuchel, Lance Lynn, Dylan Cease, and Carlos Rodon are built to keep Chicago in games all summer – and maybe well into the fall, too.

“They’ve put together a staff that every team would like to have,” said an AL Central scout. “They have a mix of youth and veterans. Left-handed and right-handed. Hard stuff and a little softer.”

Regarded as their No. 5 starter coming into the season, Rodon is their No. 1 right now. He is 5-0 with a minuscule 0.58 ERA and an April no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians. This was a player who was available to every team in the league after not being registered by the same White Sox in December.

Finally healthy after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2019, Rodon put himself early in the competition for the Cy Young Award – all while pitching on a $ 3 million one-year contract.

“It might be the best bargain in baseball,” said the scout.

Unless, of course, you’re considering the team’s not-so-secret weapon from the bullpen, which hits the minimum.

“And then there’s Kopech,” said the same scout. “He may have the best arm of all.”

October’s potential X factor

Brian Rothmuller / Icon Sportswire

The White Sox are stacked on the mound in such a way that they don’t have to chase Michael Kopech or fellow flamethrower Garrett Crochet in their rotation, instead playing it safe with one pitcher who has missed the past two seasons and another who takes the plunge. from school to the big leagues last year.

Kopech came over in the 2016 blockbuster trade that sent Chris Sale to the Red Sox, providing the White Sox with two building blocks for the future in dynamic right-handed and third baseman Yoan Moncada. Kopech still has thrown only 36 Major League-innings in a career interrupted by problems both on and off the field.

He was 50 games suspended while in 2015 minors to test positive for oxilofrin, a stimulant in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Kopech insisted that he had never consciously taken the drug.

Then he broke his throwing hand in a 2016 fight with a teammate. After coming to the White Sox, he was operated on by Tommy John and eventually opted out of the 2020 season.

“Our scouts had a great understanding of what drove him and his character,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn told ESPN. “We felt those transgressions were matters of maturity and had nothing to do with his work ethic or his desire to be great.”

Kopech is in a hybrid role, starting and also throwing out the bullpen in high-leverage multiple-inning outings. He was dominant and struckout more than 14 batters per nine innings pitched.

“We are all very happy with the way it hasn’t shown rust yet,” said Hahn. “He was really off to a flying start. It is a testament to his own work ethic.”

Seemingly every season there is that one pitcher who can make all the difference to a contender, but also needs to be handled carefully from a usage perspective. Think Stephen Strasburg with the Nationals in 2012, Chris Paddack of the Padres in 2019, and Julio Urias for the Dodgers last October. Due to missed time, Kopech falls into that category. Is he more valuable as a starter in September and October or in the pen, impacting multiple games per week?

“You can use a reliever over the course of several games for your highest leverage odds – and that has some appeal,” said Hahn. “At the same time, 0-0, in a World Series game at the beginning, is also quite a bit of leverage.” In the case of Chicago, the five pitchers in the rotation could make Kopech’s decision for the White Sox. “That’s the definition of a good problem to have,” said the AL Central explorer.

The Yerminator

While Kopech’s ascent to a key role in Chicago was expected, the arrival of the biggest surprise in the White Sox line-up was anything but.

Yermin Mercedes is a reporter’s dream. Brash, fun and with a good background story. The current MLB batting average leader was a Rule 5 pick during the minor league phase in 2017.

“I remember [senior director of baseball operations] Dan Fabian brought in the list of names for the minor league stage, ” Hahn recalled. I remember he clearly said it worked with [Omar] Navarez, so this was a similar idea. I also saw a YouTube video of a bat flip he had in the winter competitions, showing early proof of Yermin’s flair. “

Navarez was a nice find for the White Sox at the time, but nothing like Mercedes has been. Mercedes is a great bad-ball hitter, hitting .256 on pitches not in the strike zone. And his pitch recognition is off the charts.

“He’s seen a lot of different pitchers, seen them in different countries and at different levels,” Hahn said of Mercedes’ journey. “He paid his dues and reaped the fruits of his time.

“The best thing about him on the record is with two strokes, he takes a different approach. He has a big, powerful swing in the number of hitters, but with two strokes he shortens. He’s really two different kinds of productive hitters thrown. to one. “

And then there’s that flair that Hahn immediately noticed. He calls it “a feature, not a bug”. The result? Less than a month into the season, the hamburger “The Yerminator” was on the menu at a local eatery, leading Hahn to call it a “triple threat” – good for burgers, baseball and the media. But has the White Sox GM tasted the Dominican chimi burger with grilled onions, grilled tomatoes, and grilled peppers?

“I have failed in my culinary responsibilities as general manager,” admitted Hahn. “I’ll buy one someday.”

The La Russa factor

La Russa was known for his tactical precision in Oakland and St. Louis, but so far this has not been the case after a 10-year absence. That’s not an opinion of die-hard fans or social media only. La Russa himself has admitted making no less than three in-game mistakes in the first six weeks, including leaving starter Giolito behind for too long during a performance when Giolito said afterwards he was gassed.

But there was no greater moment than when La Russa admitted that he did not know the part of MLB’s extra-inning rule that the pitcher does not have to control the bases in the game to start an inning – even if his spot in the order made the last of the previous inning.

Closer Liam Hendriks was fortunate not to be injured on the base trails against the Reds as a result, while the blunder led to a reporter reading the line to La Russa in a post-game Zoom interview.

“I guess you know the rules better,” La Russa replied. “Now I know.”

On the other hand, the 76-year-old has connected with a new generation of players in his clubhouse.

“The atmosphere he has created, along with the coaches, has been excellent,” reigning AL-MVP Jose Abreu said early on.

La Russa can thank Albert Pujols for telling Abreu to trust his new manager. Ultimately, players like Abreu will determine La Russa’s success or failure in his second stint with the team. A team so stacked, even with Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert out due to injury, that there is still no room for Pujols, who was recently designated by the Angels for assignment.

With lesser known players like second baseman Nick Madrigal hitting an MLB best .341 with two strokes, the White Sox have depth to meet current needs and plenty of options to use by the late July trade deadline.

Their long renovation is officially over. And a slow start has given way to a run to the top of the competition. La Russa was asked if his team is starting to remind him of championships he had in Oakland and St. Louis.

“If this were September I would have more to say,” La Russa replied. “All I can say is, when I saw the talent on the roster, it really is. I’m talking about pitchers, relievers, offense and defense. I think the heart and mind we have will bring that talent out. . is the last day you ask me that question, it wouldn’t be very good. Let’s hope you ask me again in September. “