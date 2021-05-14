* George Rogers, DuluthRogers won the Heisman Trophy winner in South Carolina in 1980 and was the first team All-Pro in the NFL twice. In high school, Rogers led Duluth to the Class B championship game in 1975, although his Wildcats were stopped by Lyons. The city of Duluth had only about 2,500 residents at the time, and Gwinnett County, now a mecca for top-tier football, did not have a major school or state champion in its history. Duluth, the city, is now 10 times its size, and Rogers is one of the greatest stars in state history.

* Herschel Walker, Johnson CountyThe ultimate argument about Class A football is Walker, who rushed to 3,067 yards as a senior at Johnson County and led the Trojans to a state title. However, it was not total domination. Another Class A school, Emanuel County Institute, even kept Walker and Johnson County out of the end zone in a 3-0 win in the regular season that year. Johnson County County avenged the loss, beating Feldwood in the title game as Walker rushed for 318 yards and four touchdowns on 39 carriers. Walker won the Heisman Trophy while in Georgia in 1982.

From the original caption, “Herschel Walker of Johnson County High School in Wrightsville, the summit runs back south.” This is December 1979. He was due to attend the University of Georgia shortly.

* Garrison Hearst, Lincoln CountyHearst was the AJC’s all-class player of the year in 1989, when he led Lincoln County Georgias most storied Class A program to a 15-0 season and state title. He was an All-American in Georgia, a Heisman Trophy finalist, and two-time Pro Bowl player during a 10-year NFL career.

* Champ Bailey, Charlton CountyBailey built nearly 6,000 all-purpose yards as a running, quarterback, and return man in Charlton County, a southeast Georgia school that emerged as a football state power along with Bailey in the early 1990s. Bailey once rushed 417 yards in a high school competition. Bailey was a consensus All-America cornerback while in Georgia and a 12-time Pro Bowl pick. In 2019 he was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Champ Bailey speaks during his anchoring into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at the Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2019 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins / Getty Images) Credit: Joe Robbins Credit: Joe Robbins

* Charles Grant, Miller CountyGrant was a two-way high school player but best known as a running back who scored a record 45 touchdowns in just 13 games in 1997 when Miller County reached the Class A quarter-finals. He had 3,467 all-purpose yards that senior season and was a Parade All-American. Grant played defensive end with Georgia, was a first-round pick in the NFL Draft, and finished with 47 sacks in his professional career.

* Marcus Stroud, Brooks CountyStroud made the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1996 in a photo where the Class A star pulled off a Florida Gators shirt to reveal a red Georgia Bulldogs shirt underneath, indicating that he was at the last minute of the day signing has changed. Stroud helped Brooks County win a Class A state title as a sophomore. He became a first-round draft pick, spent 10 years in the NFL and made it to the Pro Bowl three times.

*Monte Williams, Commerce: Williams’s 8,844 rushing yards – averaging 9.3 yards per carry – ranked fourth in nationwide history when it was set in 2000, the season in which Commerce defeated Buford for the Class A Championship. Williams rushed for 287 yards in that game and caught a 41-yard TD pass. Unlike the others on this list, Williams – who was about 5 feet – 7,170 pounds – didn’t play for a Power Five conference team in college.

Trade runs back Monte Williams 8,844 rushing yards ranked fourth in national history when it was established. (Jenni Girtman / AJC)

* Charles Johnson, Hawkinsville: Johnson was the Class A Defender of the Year in 2003 when he led Hawkinsville to the Class A title as a defensive lineman. Johnson played in Georgia, then 11 seasons in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers and had 67.5 career sacks.

* Washaun Ealey, ECIEaley led ECI to the Class A title in 2007 as he rushed for 2,982 yards and set a state record with 58 touchdowns and was named the AJC’s all-class player of the year. A blue-chip recruit, he ran the University of Georgia twice in a hurry, but moved to Jacksonville State, where he rushed 1,000 meters in his final college season. Ealey never played in the NFL.

ECI’s Washaun Ealey opened the ’08 season with 137 yards and touchdown runs of 39, 15, and two yards on 17 carriers during the Bulldogs’ 28-13 win at Savannah Country Day. Devoted to Georgia. Credit: Jason Getz / [email protected] Credit: Jason Getz / [email protected]

* David Andrews, WesleyanAndrews was Wesleyan’s starting center as a sophomore on the team that defeated Emanuel County Institute and Ealey to win the Class A Championship in 2008. He became a three-year starter in Georgia. Although he wasn’t drafted yet, Andrews won a starting job in the NFL as a rookie. Aside from the 2019 season when he was injured, Andrews started 69 of 72 games for the New England Patriots and was the starting point of two Super Bowl teams.

* Nick Marshall, Wilcox CountyMarshall, a quarterback, led Wilcox County to the 2009 Class A Championship while pitching for 2,956 yards and 32 touchdowns. Hired as a cornerback, he signed with Georgia, but ended his college career with Auburn, where he was the Tigers quarterback in 2013 and 2014. Marshall is now a cornerback for the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders.