Semi-finals tied: Nadal, Pliskova, Opelka and Martic beat Rome rain | TENNIS.com





Half of Internazionali BNL d’Italia’s semi-finalists, including former champions Rafael Nadal and Karolina Pliskova, stepped into the dressing rooms on Friday before rain stopped play at the Foro Italico. Nine-time title list Nadal shook off an early fall on the track to end his recent woes against Alexander Zverev, 6-3, 6-4. The German beat Nadal in the quarter-finals of Madrid last week on his way to winning the event for the second time, but the big difference in circumstances and height played in the left-handers’ favor today. Nutella out of stock: Nutella out of stock:@Rafael Nadal | # IBI21 pic.twitter.com/Ik8MxIKmlS Tennis (@tennis) May 14, 2021 Zverev won only 10 of the 24 points when he got into the net, while Nadal saved nine of the 10 break points he faced to end a three-game loss against the 24-year-old. “It’s a very different game here than at Madrid. I know,” Nadal told the press afterwards. “I’ve been playing in Madrid for so long and I know how difficult it is to control the ball, especially against players who serve it and who are aggressive. [the] situation is a bit different. Still a very difficult game because he is a fantastic player. He likes to play here. He has already won the tournament here. “But I was able to play much stronger than last week. I think I did a lot of things well today. I was able to change the rhythm of the ball more on the point. A positive game for me.” For a place in the championship game on Sunday, Nadal meets an unexpected opponent: Reilly Opelka. The American reached his first semifinal of the ATP Masters 1000 by eliminating Federico Delbonis 7-5, 7-6 (2). Opelka fired 18 aces and is now expected to return to the Top 35 as a result of its run. If he was upset about Nadal, he would make it into the Top 30 for the first time. Getty images There is something about Rome and Pliskova. The former number 1 in the world won this trophy in 2019; last year, when the event was postponed to September, he finished in second place behind Simona Halep. Pliskova is now one win away from her third straight final in Foro after escaping Jelena Ostapenko, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (1). In the deciding set, the No. 9 seed saved three match points (at 4-5, 15-40 and later ad-out) before walking away with a final set tiebreaker reaching them on the unlikeliest oflet strings. Pliskovas semi-final opponent? Petra Martic. The Croat closed Jessica Pegulas’ offer with a 7-5, 6-4 victory. This was a much-needed boost for Martic, who entered Rome only 4-8 a year. In 2020 she reached a career-high number 14, but dropped to number 25. The 30-year-old ousted Pliskova two years ago in the third round of Roland Garros, although the Czech later avenged that defeat in the 2019 Zhengzhou last. When play was interrupted, Monte Carlo winner Stefanos Tsitsipas led defending champion Novak Djokovic with a break, 4-3, and WTA No. 1 Ashleigh Barty was even 2-2 in her first set with 17-year-old Coco Gauff.







