PWHPA continues without NHL support for women’s hockey

The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association continues its effort to establish an economically sustainable professional league in North America, with or without the full financial backing of the NHL.

In response to a Sportsnet report that the NHL was unable to run a women’s league for the foreseeable future, PWHPA director Jayna Hefford wrote in an email to The Associated Press that her group has started developing a parallel path to a future that does not. rely on NHL support.

Without going into detail, Hefford expressed optimism by referring to the numerous business partners that the PWHPA has attracted over its two-year history. Those partners include individual NHL teams.

We don’t focus on who doesn’t want to work with us. We’re excited to align our passion with those who do, Hefford wrote late Thursday.

We all knew there was a possibility that we had to work out our own path, and we didn’t just sit and wait, ”she wrote. We are energized and excited to chart our own way forward.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly did not respond to an email requesting comment.

The statement comes a month after the US-based six-team NHWL announced it was doubling its salary limit to $ 300,000 per team entering its seventh season. The Sportsnet report suggested that the NHL is willing to consider some form of participation if the PWHPA and NWHL formulate a joint plan.

Hefford said she has had discussions with the NWHL.

The door has always been open to discuss how we are moving the game forward, Hefford said. We want what’s best for the sport and the best for the players. We are willing to work with all relevant groups to find a solution for what is best for this generation and the next.

The NWHL declined comment, except to confirm talks with the PWHPA.

Last month, NWHL Commissioner Ty Tumminia told the AP that she was willing to listen if the PWHPA approached her, adding that she did not believe the two sides’ goals in growing the sport were so different.

Financial support from the NHL has long been on the wish list for women’s hockey. But the competition is scrambling to recover from the severe financial blow it has suffered from the coronavirus pandemic. The league salary cap, a key revenue indicator, remained unchanged at $ 81.5 million this season and is expected to remain the same for the next two or three seasons.

The pandemic also hampered the advancements that women’s hockey made in increasing visibility, including female players who participated in the previous two NHL All-Star weekends.

The PWHPA, made up of the world’s best female players, was founded two years ago in the wake of the Canadian Womens Hockey League’s financial collapse.

PWHPA members refused to join the NWHL because they were skeptical of the economic model of private competitions. The PWHPA instead sought a fresh start in forming a new league, preferably with the support of the NHLs with reliable wages and benefits.

The PWHPA is completing its second year of hosting a series of barnstorming stops billed as Dream Gap Tours, one of which will be held this weekend in St. Louis, followed by a week-long event in Calgary, Alberta later this month. The NHL’s Blues and Flames are event sponsors.

Players are divided between five hub cities (two in the US and three in Canada), where they can access practice courses and facilities, which are supported by funding from PWHPA partners, including Secret, Budweiser and Adidas.

Hefford said the PWHPA intends to continue the Dream Gap stops next season, even though the US and Canadian national team members cannot participate due to their commitments to prepare for the 2022 Winter Games.

Hefford said she doesn’t have to worry that PWHPA members may be breaking through to join the NWHL due to rising salaries.

No worries. Players must make the decision that is best for them, she said.

We stick to the path we have taken and the vision we have to bring about change in women’s hockey, Hefford wrote. Our members are incredibly united in sharing that vision, which we all think will leave the game in a better place.

