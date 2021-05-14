Wild Pitch of Texas Rangers decided wild start for Silver Boot Series, losing to Houston Astros





The Texas Rangers have had a road trip to forget so far. Errors followed them in a two-game sweep by the San Francisco Giants. Now, in the first game of the season against their in-state rival Houston Astros, the Rangers defeated themselves again. Texas dropped the first game of the Silver Boot series and lost 4-3. The winning run was scored on a wild pitch by Brett Martin with two outs in the 11th inning. Before the winning run crossed the plate, the Rangers and Astros were deadlocked at 3-3 since Joey Gallo tied the game with an RBI-groundout in the top of the third inning. Astros-starter Cristian Javier survived Rangers-starter Mike Foltynewicz, but the Rangers bullpen threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings to Martin’s wild pitch. “We fought. That’s all we did the whole game,” said Rangers manager Chris Woodward. “They left a lot of runners on base. It felt like we were playing golf, just scrambling out of the forest all the time. It felt like the first man in every inning. Our boys kept fighting. We just couldn’t get it. big hit. “ Nothing personified the Rangers’ combat quite like a game of Gold Glove caliber from a Gold Glove-winning right fielder. With the bases loaded and only one out in the bottom of the 10th inning, Myles Straw flew deep enough to the right to give Chas McCormick a chance to score from third base. However, Gallo fired a home dart to avoid scoring the winning run. Willie Calhoun delivered the first strike in the fight by handing out Javier’s first throw of the game in the correct field seats to give Texas an early 1-0 lead. Where the Rangers missed a golden opportunity was in the second inning, when they loaded the bases with no one out, but were able to push only one run over to increase their lead to 2-0. On the other hand, the Astros loaded the bases in the bottom half of the second inning with one out, and Jose Altuve hit one past Charlie Culberson at third base on a ball that appeared playable. Instead, the ball rolled into the left field corner, cleared the bases and gave Houston a 3-2 advantage. “I would like him to attack that ball,” Woodward said. “It’s not an easy game. It’s a snack. He’s in a bit of no man’s land and came in to protect himself from the bunt there and put himself in a tough spot … But we fought back. After that we were tied up. And had a lot of chances to win the game. “ The Rangers (18-21) will try again on Friday-evening against the Astros (21-17). Texas calls on lefthanded Wes Benjamin (0-1, 4.76 ERA) of Triple-A Round Rock to face Houston’s Zack Greinke (2-1, 4.23 ERA). READ MORE: Face covers are no longer necessary at Rangers’ Globe Life Field READ MORE: ‘This Is A Very Sad Day’ Rangers Mourn Passing Or ‘Cookie Lady’ Shirley Kost LISTEN: Rangers Daily Dose: Bigger Than Baseball Like ‘Inside The Rangers’ on Facebook

